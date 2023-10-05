Betterhomes, the UAE's leading real estate agency, announces the appointment of Louis Harding as its new Managing Director, bringing a wealth of experience in international real estate.

Having held senior positions within two leading real estate firms, Louis holds over two decades of experience in London’s real estate sector. Most recently, Louis successfully spearheaded one of London’s luxury real estate agencies over the past six years.

Richard Waind, CEO of Betterhomes, stated, "I am delighted that Louis has chosen to pursue his career with us in Dubai and Abu Dhabi; it is a testament both to the maturity of our market, and the strength of our brand."

Louis Harding shared his insights on the move, stating, "Dubai is an ambitious city with the vision, strategy, governance and resources to achieve its goals and I believe I have joined a business which mirrors this."

The market is entering a new phase of maturity, buoyed by a growing population and ambitious governance. At Betterhomes, there has been a 12% surge in the proportion of buyers being end-users compared to investors during Q3, versus the previous quarter. This surge reinforces the market's stability and robust health, as residents make long-term commitments to the city.

Dubai’s ambitious 2040 plans will create a lot of opportunities as the demographic and economic factors evolve. With that will come a shift in clients expectations, which typically means a flight to brands with a legacy that people trust.

Reflecting on his decision to join Betterhomes, Louis noted, "Having left a heritage business with a fantastic reputation built over a significant period of time, it was important to find a company with similar qualities. Being the UAE's oldest real estate company, Betterhomes is perfectly placed to execute on future opportunities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the wider region, which I very much look forward to playing a part in."

Richard Waind concluded by emphasising the calibre of leadership that Louis brings to Betterhomes, reaffirming the company's ambitious vision and unwavering commitment to excellence in the real estate sector. The appointment of Louis Harding as Managing Director is a momentous step as Betterhomes continues to maintain its market leading position within the ever evolving real estate landscape.

