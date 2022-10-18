BOSTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Pedro Mairos as Global Underwriting Officer, Marine. He was previously Head of Marine for the UK & Ireland at BHSI.

“Our large global footprint coupled with the substantial growth of our Marine business made now the optimal time to deepen the global leadership of our marine underwriting team worldwide,” said Dean LaPierre, Chief Underwriting Officer, Property & Marine, BHSI. “We are pleased to have such a deep bench of talent across both underwriting and claims to service our marine customers and brokers in local markets around the globe.”

Pedro joined BHSI in 2019. He has more than two decades of experience in the global marine market, including Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He will continue to be based in London and can be reached at pedro.mairos@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI offers a full range of marine insurance products worldwide, including inland transit, motor truck cargo, warehouse legal liability, builder’s risk, contractor’s equipment, ocean cargo, stock throughputs, project cargo, and marine equipment, including subsea equipment.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. It underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

