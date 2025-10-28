United Arab Emirates: Barcelo Hotel & Residences, Bahrain is proud to announce the appointment of Ikhlass Raji as Assistant Director of Sales & Marketing, effective October 2025. With her extensive regional experience and dynamic leadership in hospitality sales, Raji is poised to contribute significantly to the property’s growth and brand positioning in Bahrain.

Ikhlass brings over a decade of experience in strategic sales, guest relations, and revenue development across Bahrain’s luxury hotel sector. She most recently served as Senior Sales Manager at Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour.

In her new role at Barceló, Ikhlass will oversee the sales and marketing team, drive business development initiatives, deepen market penetration, and elevate the property’s presence across MICE, corporate, and leisure sectors.

Barcelo Hotel & Residences, Bahrain is thrilled to welcome Ikhlass to its leadership team. Her expertise, energy, and passion for hospitality will be instrumental as the property strives to exceed guest expectations and strengthen its market position.

About Barceló Hotel Group

Barceló Hotel Group, the hotel division of the Barceló Group, is the second largest hotel chain in Spain and is among the top 30 largest in the world in number of rooms. The group currently has more than 280 4 and 5-star urban and holiday hotels, totalling more than 62,000 rooms across 25 countries and marketed under four brands: Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts and Allegro Hotels. It is also part of the Crestline Hotels & Resorts group, an independent hotel company with 130 establishments.

For more information, please visit www.barcelo.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Zahra Hossaini

zahra.h@qcomms.ae

+971 52 873 3419