The Board of Directors of Gulf Bank gathered on Monday, March 4, 2024, and unanimously elected Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi as the new Chairman. Mr. Abdullateef Abdulaziz Al-Sharikh, a reserve member, was called upon to join the board, with Mr. Ali Murad Behbehan appointed as the Vice Chairman. Other members of the board include Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Al-Bahar, Mr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Tawil, Mr. Omar Hamad Al Qenaee, Mr. Barak Abdulmohsen Al-Asfour, Mr. Fawaz Mohamed Al-Awadi, Mr. Abdullah Sayyar Al-Sayyar, Mr. Talal Ali Al-Sayegh, and Ms. Reem Abdullah Al-Saleh

The Board of Directors conveyed their appreciation to Mr. Jassim Mustafa Boodai, the former Chairman, for his dedicated service, reaffirming their commitment to Gulf Bank’s 2025 strategy, aimed at enhancing financial and operational performance, and delivering exceptional products and services to customers.

Bringing over two decades of experience in the financial and industrial sectors, Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi possesses vast expertise – having assumed leadership positions in numerous local and international companies. He became a member of Gulf Bank's Board in March 2012.

Presently, Mr. Al-Kharafi serves as the Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Zain Group in Kuwait, Vice Chairman of Zain Saudi Arabia, and Vice Chairman of Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. (K.S.C.P.). He also holds positions as a Board Member and Chairman of the Executive Committee at Boursa Kuwait, Vice Chairman of Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Co. (HEISCO), and Vice Chairman of National Investments Company (NIC). Furthermore, he serves as a Board Member on the Middle East Advisory Board at Coutts & Co. in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Al-Kharafi has been a member of the executive committee of Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al-Kharafi & Sons (Al-Kharafi Group) and Zain Group. Prior to this, he held roles as Chairman and Managing Director of Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. (K.S.C.P.) and Chairman of National Investments Company (NIC).

Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi earned a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kuwait University, followed by a Master's degree in Business Adminstration from London Business School in the United Kingdom. Currently, he is enrolled in the Doctorate in Business Administration Program at IE Business School (Instituto de Empresa) in Madrid, Spain, where he has completed three years of study.