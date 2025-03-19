Dubai, UAE: Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, Mr. Mirwais Azizi, has received the prestigious ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Order for Philanthropy’ from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) Year in Review event that was held on March 18th, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Center. The recognition was bestowed upon Mr. Azizi for his substantial contributions to the UAE’s real estate landscape, with his latest donation, AED 3 billion toward MBRGI’s Father’s Endowment campaign, being the single largest charitable contribution ever made by a private entity in the history of the emirates.

Commenting on this important accolade, Mr. Mirwais Azizi said: "Receiving this esteemed order from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is an unforgettable moment of both personal and professional pride. This recognition means more to me than words can express. It is the most profound privilege to be able to serve as a contributor to the UAE’s vision, development and global philanthropic leadership. We firmly believe in giving back, playing a proactive role in uplifting communities and shaping a healthy and prosperous future for all."

“Dubai – the home of my family and I for many decades – has given us so much. Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, the emirate has flourished into the most advanced city in the world – the best place to visit, live and work in. His foresight and relentless pursuit of excellence have shaped a nation that is not only a beacon of innovation and prosperity but also a place where safety, stability, and opportunity are unparalleled. The ability to play a role in this growth, as we build world-class homes and shape the awe-inspiring skyline of the UAE, is an honour we hold very dearly. I am deeply touched to be in a position to give back to this incredible nation and to continue to support the values that make this country so exceptional”, he continued.

Next to having delivered more than 40,000 homes and currently having approximately 150,000 units under construction worth several billions of US Dollars, Azizi Developments has embarked on an impressive array of corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts that extend across the UAE and globally, focusing on sustainability, equality, health, and support for sporting events. Azizi has previously donated AED 100 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, as well as AED 600 million to the Mother's Endowment campaign, before having announced its AED 3 billion pledge to the Father’s Endowment initiative this Ramadan, which will be used to establish a dedicated Health District in Dubai comprising a hospital, an advanced medical research center, a physician training facility, and additional endowed buildings. These facilities are designed for long-term use, providing essential healthcare and professional development resources to underprivileged communities.

The company has also partnered with and made generous donations to various social inclusion facilities, such as the Rashid Centre for the Determined Ones for six consecutive years, the Al Jalila Foundation to which Azizi has given AED 10 million, the Dubai Autism Center, the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination 2025, and the Special Needs Future Development Center. Notably, the developer has served as the pillar partner of the Dubai World Cup for eight years to date. Mr. Azizi has also recently announced his USD 500 million donation with which a landmark medical complex in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Farishta Azizi Medical City, will be constructed, a non-profit institution that will feature a 400-bed cancer treatment center, a dedicated 200-bed maternity and gynecology hospital, an orphanage accommodating up to 10,000 children, a medical university, a nursing school, and other essential facilities.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 40,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, City of Arabia, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

