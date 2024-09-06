DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Atlantis Resorts proudly welcomes Paul Baker as President, Atlantis overseeing the region’s first entertainment destination, Atlantis, The Palm and the world’s most ultra-luxury experiential resort, Atlantis The Royal. In due course, Baker will also oversee Atlantis Sanya located in China.

Directly reporting to Philippe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner International, Baker will lead all operations, strategic direction, management, and continued growth of Atlantis Dubai. This includes additional responsibilities of all Administrative, Commercial, Retail, Food and Beverage, Banqueting and Events, Marine and Waterpark and Recreational Services across the destination.

With nearly 20 years of international experience, Baker brings an abundance of knowledge and expertise to Atlantis Resorts. His impressive career in hospitality and entertainment, including key markets such as Las Vegas, USA, Malaysia and Macau, China, is a testament to his leadership skills. Most recently, Baker served as President of Grand Lisboa Palace in Macau, managing the successful opening of the 1,892-room integrated resort despite significant challenges. Prior to joining Grand Lisboa Palace, Baker held the title of Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Genting Malaysia Berhad, the largest integrated luxury resort in the world, consisting of 10,000 hotel rooms, 200 F&B outlets, a theme park, retail space and a golf course.

“Paul’s appointment sets an exciting tone for the future for Atlantis Resorts, as we continue to build on the exceptional success of our iconic and industry-leading brand, that has captured the imagination of so many,” said Philippe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner International. “Atlantis is an incredible success story, it continues to be the leading resort in its destination, and is legendary around the world. I am delighted to welcome Paul to become part of the Kerzner legacy, he brings a wealth of experience and acumen, and I trust that under his expert guidance and leadership, Atlantis will reach even greater heights, continually surpassing our guests’ expectations and creating moments that are extraordinary.”

Baker joins Atlantis at a key time for the brand. After a fantastic first year, Atlantis The Royal grows from strength to strength, and Atlantis, The Palm continues to break records, achieving the highest year-to-date revenue in resort history for the first half of 2024. Baker's extensive knowledge of managing and leading teams in diverse cultural and operational landscapes uniquely positions him to drive the Atlantis brand forward.

Baker graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with a Bachelor of Science in Philosophy and served in the United States Army, 101st Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He later received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information or to arrange an interview with Paul Baker, please get in touch with the Atlantis Dubai PR team at publicrelations@atlantisdubai.com.

About Atlantis, The Palm

Located at the centre of the crescent of The Palm in Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm is the first entertainment resort destination in the region. Opened in September 2008, the unique ocean-themed resort features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, as well as 22 hectares of waterpark amusement at Atlantis Aquaventure, all within a 46-hectare site. It is home to one of the biggest waterparks in the world and one of the largest open-air marine habitats, with more than 65,000 marine animals in lagoons and displays including The Lost Chambers Aquarium, a maze of underwater corridors and passageways providing a journey through ancient Atlantis. Aquaventure Waterpark features 23.5 million litres of fresh water used to power 105 thrilling waterslides and attractions, including several world record-breaking slides, and two river rides featuring tidal waves and pools, water rapids and white-water chargers. Dolphin Bay, the unparalleled dolphin conservation and education habitat, and Sea Lion Point were created to provide guests with a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature’s most friendly mammals. The resort boasts an impressive collection of luxury boutiques and shops as well as extensive meeting and convention facilities. Atlantis, The Palm is also known as the culinary destination in the region where guests can take their pick from a collection of 34 world-renowned restaurants including the one Michelin star rated Hakkasan and Ossiano, as well as celebrity chef outposts Bread Street Kitchen & Bar by Gordon Ramsay and Nobu. Atlantis is also home to a buzzing nightlife scene with entertainment destination Wavehouse offering something for everyone, while WHITE Beach is the perfect place to unwind with a drink as the sun slips into the Arabian Sea.

About Atlantis The Royal

The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes guests to an experience that will completely redefine their perspective of luxury. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this is a destination where everything has been designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination. Atlantis The Royal ignites the horizon with a collection of 795 elegant Rooms, Suites and Signature Penthouses. Featuring stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Sea, 44 of them have private infinity pools. The resort delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or dine at more celebrity chef restaurants than anywhere else in the world. Guests are taken on a journey of the impossible, with artful masterpieces, iconic entertainment and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn, where the highest level of service will set a new standard in excellence.

Atlantis The Royal is the place where something incredible happens at every moment.

This is Atlantis The Royal.