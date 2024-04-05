Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced a series of strategic appointments and promotions within its Middle East operations, significantly enhancing the firm's leadership and expertise in the region.

Prateek Sachdeva joins as a Partner in the Dubai office, bringing a wealth of expertise particularly in the energy, utilities, and process industries. His 13-plus years in consulting and industry are marked by his exemplary guidance in strategic transformations and operational improvements. Sachdeva's work, especially in crafting sector policies, regulations and steering transformative programs, has positioned him as a trusted advisor to executive leaders and policymakers.

Vincenzo Basile has transitioned to the Dubai office from Italy as a Partner, bringing extensive experience from the Telecommunications, Financial Services, Automotive, and Consumer Goods sectors. With over 25 years in the Telecom industry at an international level, Basile has demonstrated significant consulting prowess in Transformation Programs, Managed Services, and strategy development across Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Asia.

Arthur D. Little is also proud to announce the promotion of three distinguished team members in the Middle East to Partner, reflecting the firm's dedication to fostering talent from within:

Achraf Joumaa is now a Partner in the Travel & Transport Practice. With over 20 years of experience, Achraf excels in developing and implementing large-scale programs focusing on urban mobility and regional development.

Amer Hage Chahine, elevated to Partner, remains a core member of the Energy & Utilities and Industrial Development Practices. His expertise spans the oil & gas, chemicals, and industrial goods sectors, having led strategic projects that shape the industrial landscape in the Middle East.

Alexey Pankov, promoted to Partner, advises clients in heavy industries and manufacturing on strategic planning, operational transformation, and digital innovations. His contributions have been crucial in driving strategic development and transformations across manufacturing, metals, and energy sectors.

Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner at ADL, commented on the appointments, "We are delighted to welcome Prateek and Vincenzo to our team in the Middle East. Their vast experience and innovative approach are invaluable assets to ADL. Similarly, the promotion of Achraf, Amer, and Alexey to Partner reflects our firm's commitment to recognizing and advancing our internal talent. These strategic moves are pivotal in our mission to deliver exceptional consultancy services in the Middle East."

About Arthur D. Little:

Arthur D. Little has been at the forefront of innovation since 1886. We are an acknowledged thought leader in linking strategy, innovation, and transformation in technology-intensive and converging industries. We navigate our clients through changing business ecosystems to uncover new growth opportunities. We enable our clients to build innovation capabilities and transform their organizations. Our consultants have strong practical industry experience combined with excellent knowledge of key trends and dynamics. ADL is present in the most important business centers around the world. We are proud to serve most of the Fortune 1000 companies, in addition to other leading firms and public sector organizations. Website: https://www.adlittle.com/en