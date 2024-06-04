Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced the appointment of Marielli Bou Harb as a Partner in its Dubai office, further strengthening the company’s energy consultancy offering in the Middle East. Marielli has 14 years of industry and consulting experience, including a previous role at ADL as Engagement Manager. With expertise in both the Oil & Gas and Environmental sectors, Marielli will become a key member of ADL’s Energy, Utilities & Resources (ENUT) practice.

Prior to rejoining ADL, Marielli was a Senior Principal at Oliver Wyman from 2019, leading multiple high-profile energy and environment projects with both national governments and international organizations. From 2017-2019, he was an Engagement Manager at ADL, focusing on the energy sector in the MENA region. Before then, Marielli was a Senior Consultant at Schlumberger Business Consulting, where he worked with various IOCs and NOCs. He started his career in industry, first as an analyst at Energy Pool, then as an engineer at Petrofac.

Michale Kruse, Managing Partner, Global Practice Leader for Energy, Utilities & Resources at ADL, comments, “It is wonderful to welcome Marielli back into our ADL family. He will be a great addition to our team in Dubai. Helping our clients find solutions to fight climate change is a central element of our Energy, Utilities & Resources practice’s purpose. I look forward to further strengthening our Energy Efficiency & Climate Solutions Competence Center with Marielli's help.”

Marielli Bou Harb, Partner at ADL, adds “I’m very excited to be back at ADL. What attracts me to the company is its focus on innovation, always looking to implement the latest thinking and methodologies in real world projects; and also, the people here, who are united by a spirit of both comradeship and entrepreneurialism. However, what really motivated me to rejoin is ADL’s commitment to helping define a cleaner and greener energy sector in the MENA region – as such, I’m particularly looking forward to my role in its Climate Solutions team.”

Marielli has an Advanced Masters in Management of Energy Markets from CentraleSupélec, Paris, and a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Lebanese University, Beirut.

