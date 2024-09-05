Dubai, UAE: Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced the appointment of Camilla Bevilacqua as a Partner in its Travel & Transportation practice, expanding its capabilities in the Middle Eastern market. Based in ADL’s Dubai office, Camilla is a seasoned consultant with over 16 years of experience in advising clients across the public and private sectors on tourism and real estate strategy development and activation. In her new role she will focus on creating a center of excellence for tourism consulting across the Middle East within ADL.

Camilla joins from PwC, where she was a Director, leading the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Destination Development and Activation, directing major projects around tourism strategy, destination development and management, and government regulation and strategy. Prior to this, Camilla worked for EY, Accenture, and engineering consultants Ove Arup. During her career she has supported clients in multidisciplinary projects across over 15 geographies.

Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Parnter, Middle East, ADL, comments, “Camilla brings a diverse range of experience in tourism from strategy to activation, deep knowledge of the Middle East market and a truly global, multidisciplinary approach. She has an impressive track record in supporting and developing clients and teams that makes her the perfect fit for our fast-growing Travel & Transportation practice.”

Camilla Bevilacqua, Partner, ADL, adds, “Tourism is recognized as a key driver for regional growth across the Middle East, requiring the creation of new ecosystems that span the public and private sector. This is an incredibly exciting time for the tourism sector in the region, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues at ADL to deliver the support clients require to maximize this growing opportunity.”

Camilla holds a Master’s degree in Architecture and Building Engineering from the Università Politecnica delle Marche in Italy, and a Master’s degree in Sustainability Leadership from the University of Cambridge in the UK.

