Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Areen Holding recently announced the appointment of Mr. Ahmed Khalifa Khalfan as the Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Areen Holding and the CEO of the prestigious Tilal Residential Development. With his vast experience in the real estate sector, Mr. Khalfan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new roles.

Areen Holding is a prominent player in the real estate industry, and Tilal Residential Development is one of its remarkable upcoming residential destinations. Located within the sprawling Areen Heights, Tilal offers breathtaking views of the renowned Areen Wildlife Park and Reserve, providing residents with an unparalleled living experience.

With over 23 years of experience in business development, sales, marketing, public relations, facility and property management, and investments, Mr. Khalfan is well-positioned to lead Areen Holding's marketing and sales plans.

Mr. Khalfan's expertise extends to marketing and communications, where he has excelled in branding, events, digital marketing, and public relations. He is well-versed in all aspects of the real estate industry, including facility and property management, investment placement, and market research.

Prior to joining Areen Holding, Mr. Khalfan held several key positions, including Director of Sales and Marketing at the Bahrain Marina Development Company, Head of Marketing & Institutional Sales at Infracorp and Head of Sales and Marketing at GFH Financial Group - GFH Properties Portfolio. In these roles, he successfully managed large-scale projects, generated significant revenue and built strategic partnerships.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Ahlam Zainal, CEO of Areen Holding, stated: "The appointment of Mr. Ahmed Khalfan is a significant milestone for Areen Holding and the Tilal Residential Development. His extensive experience and proven track record in the real estate industry make him the perfect candidate to lead our marketing and sales efforts. We are confident that under his guidance, Areen Holding will continue to grow and thrive."

On his new appointment, Mr. Khalfan commented: “I am honoured to be a part of Areen Holding and take on the role of Chief Marketing and Sales Officer as well as CEO of Tilal Residential Development. It is an incredible opportunity for me to launch Tilal, and I am eager to contribute to its success. With Areen's dedication to growth and rejuvenation, we will continue to bring exceptional real estate offerings that enhance the lives of our residents and contribute to the progress of the Kingdom of Bahrain."

Mr. Khalfan holds an MBA degree in Marketing and is a Fulbright Scholar with a focus on real estate investment practices.