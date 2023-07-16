Aqaba, Jordan – Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway for the Levant region and beyond, recently announced the appointment of Mr. Harald Nijhof as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will succeed Mr. Soren Jensen, who has demonstrated exceptional dedication and vision while leading the company for the past two years.

Mr. Nijhof has led an impressive career in the maritime industry and brings over 30 years of knowledge and experience to his new position. With a career spanning over three decades, he began his professional journey in 1993 as a Dual-Discipline Maritime Officer at Nedlloyd. Throughout the years, he advanced to shore-based roles at P&O Nedlloyd and eventually joined Maersk Line in 2006. His international experience includes working in diverse countries such as the UK, India, Denmark, Spain, Singapore, and South Africa. This rich background has equipped him with a broad perspective and invaluable insights into global maritime operations.

Furthermore, Mr. Nijhof successfully served as the Line Representative in the 2M Vessel Sharing Agreement between Maersk Line and MSC, demonstrating his expertise in managing complex partnerships. During his time at Maersk Line, he also led the Terminal Partnering program, which aimed to optimize port stays and minimize waste by fostering collaboration between Maersk Line and terminals.

In 2020, Mr. Nijhof joined APM Terminals as the Head of Operations Execution - Global Operations, based at the company's headquarters in The Hague. His expertise and profound insights have significantly impacted APM Terminals' operational excellence initiatives. Regarding his appointment, Mr. Nijhof expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead Aqaba Container. He stated, "I am truly honored to assume the CEO role at Aqaba Container Terminal. Leading this exceptional team, continuing ACT's growth and development, and contributing to Aqaba's future vision is a privilege. Together, we will strive to achieve new milestones in our aspirations of becoming a green trade hub for Jordan. We will focus on delivering an unparalleled port experience, fostering community prosperity in Aqaba and its surroundings, and further solidifying ACT's position as the leading trade hub in the Levant region and beyond. I am extremely confident that our team will achieve great things.”

