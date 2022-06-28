Aon to continue to build KSA as regional hub for risk management insurance and reinsurance

RIYADH - Aon plc (NYSE: Aon), a leading global professional services firm, today named Samer AlFayez as CEO of Aon Saudi Arabia for the Commercial Risk Solutions in the Kingdom.

AlFayez further strengthens Aon’s team in Saudi Arabia and is an important step as Aon continues to serve clients with risk management services in the Kingdom.

The Saudi Arabian insurance market is a high-growth market, with gross written premiums increasing 8.4 percent in 2021[1], while the wider consulting market grew 18.8 percent in 2021[2].

“Samer brings valuable expertise as a dynamic and respected senior leader who has a proven track record of navigating complex, rapidly changing environments. His experience across the insurance and broking sector encompasses a compelling combination of strategic planning, business development, underwriting, broking and client relations,” said Vlad Bobko, CEO of Aon in Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

AlFayez, CEO of Aon Saudi Arabia for the Commercial Risk Solutions in the Kingdom, added, “The Saudi market is growing rapidly and presents significant strategic opportunities. Shifts in technology, economics and geopolitics are creating unprecedented volatility and our work to help clients navigate these new challenges and identify, measure and manage risk exposure is increasingly relevant. Aon is in the business of better decisions, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders across the region.”

Prior to joining Aon, AlFayez was chief executive officer of Elite Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers and was deputy president of the General Committee of Saudi Insurance Brokers for the Saudi Central Bank.

AlFayez holds an MBA from the University of Balamand in Lebanon and is CII, LOMA certified.

Aon in the Middle East was established in 1985. Today, with over 450 qualified professionals based in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, Aon Middle East is a leading provider in risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage and human capital consulting in the region. More information is available here.

[1] Source: The Saudi Insurance Market Report 2021, SAMA (Saudi Central Bank)

[2] Source: The GCC Consulting Market in 2022, Sourceglobal