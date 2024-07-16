Jordan Telecom Company – Orange Jordan announced the appointment of Raslan Deiranieh to its Board of Directors, effective July 1st. Deiranieh succeeds His Excellency Dr. Shabib Ammari.

His Excellency Dr. Ammari has held the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jordan Telecom Company since 2000, initially representing the Jordanian government. He was re-elected in 2006 by the Joint Investment Telecommunications Company. Throughout his distinguished career, he held many governmental positions, including the Minister of Industry and Trade, in addition to being appointed as a member of the Senate of Jordan. He has served on multiple Boards of Directors of the most reputable national organizations such as the Royal Scientific Society, the Executive Privatization Commission, and the Economic Dialogue Committee, among others.

This announcement followed Deiranieh’s resignation from his role as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. The CEO of Orange Jordan Philippe Mansour has appointed Mohammad Abu Al Ghanam as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Raslan Deiranieh began his tenure with Jordan Telecom Company in 1998, coming from the Central Bank of Jordan. Over the years, he has achieved significant milestones with the company, advancing through various positions and contributing to the enhancement of Orange Jordan’s status as a leading player in telecommunications and digital services both locally and regionally. Deiranieh has held numerous roles and joined the boards of several local and regional companies and institutions.

Mohammad Abu Al Ghanam has held various positions within the Orange Group over the past 15 years. He brings extensive experience in diverse fields, including financial control and strategy development.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 129,500 employees worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 72,500 employees in France. The Group has a total of 282 million customers worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 243 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.