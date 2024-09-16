Riyadh - As part of its corporate expansion, Amsa Hospitality is pleased to announce the appointment of Muin Serhan as its new Chief Executive Officer. A seasoned hotelier with an international background, Serhan will report to Mohammad Alathel, founder and now Managing Director of the Saudi hospitality startup.

Serhan brings 24 years of global experience with leading hotel chains to his new role. His award-winning career has demonstrated his ability to successfully build and operate large properties in various locations, both within the Kingdom and abroad.

Mohammad Alathel, Managing Director of Amsa Hospitality, commented, “I am thrilled to have Muin join our growing company. With so many exciting projects ahead, including hotel openings in partnership with some of the world’s leading hotel brands, we need the resilience and leadership that Muin has consistently demonstrated throughout his career.”

Among the initial projects under Serhan’s leadership will be the opening of 18 Accor midscale properties in secondary Saudi cities, including Mercure Khamis Mushait. Another imminent hotel opening is that of Radisson Hotel Madinah. The company aims to have 10K hotel keys in its portfolio by 2034. Serhan will also oversee the first collaborations of Amsa Hospitality’s newly-launched academy with some of the Kingdom’s most prestigious universities.

ABOUT AMSA HOSPITALITY

Founded in 2020, Amsa Hospitality has pioneered as the first Saudi-born startup redefining the hospitality sector, with a special emphasis on Arabian hospitality. The company’s mission is to smoothly integrate the rich, ancestral Arabian traditions of generosity and welcoming into the contemporary world. Collaborating with selected partners, Amsa Hospitality addresses the numerous opportunities and challenges facing today's hotel industry.

