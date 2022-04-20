Amazon Payment Services, a payment service provider operating across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has announced the appointment of Mona Alsemayen as the Country Head, Strategy and Growth for Amazon Payment Services in Saudi Arabia.

Peter George, Managing Director of Amazon Payment Services, commented: “We are excited to welcome Mona into our team. In this critical role, Mona will lead the Amazon Payment Services business in Saudi Arabia during our next ambitious period of expansion in the country, enabling the digitization of businesses across all sectors of the economy by offering a fast, safe and seamless digital payments experience. I look forward to seeing Mona spearhead our next chapter of growth in Saudi Arabia.”

An experienced and dynamic professional in the domain of Business Transformation and Payment Systems in the GCC region, Mona brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to her new role, having been responsible for key initiatives and market developments related to Payment Systems at the Saudi Central Bank, in addition to having developed the regional payment network as the Business Director at the Gulf Payments Company (GPC).

Amazon Payment Services currently boasts a team of 15 employees in Saudi Arabia, who serve more than 1,700 merchants and partners in the kingdom by offering a fast, safe and seamless digital payments experience to their customers.

