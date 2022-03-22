Dubai, UAE: Amana Capital, the MENA’s leading online financial trading firm, recently announced the appointment of Mani Sahota as the Chief Information Officer for the organization.

The hiring aligns with Amana’s transformational drive that also sees a recruitment campaign to build capacity and world-class expertise across all the brand’s verticals.

Mani will spearhead Amana’s digital presence by steering in-house mobile and web applications to support the brand’s transformation across the region.

“With our transformation in full swing, we are delighted that Mani has joined the extended Amana family,” said Muhammad Rasoul, Amana’s Chief Executive Officer. “Mani’s extensive expertise and aptitude are more than welcome at the organization. I am more than confident that his leadership and technical forte will support our transformational drive and customer growth moving forward.”

Mani is a veteran in the trading industry, bringing over 20 years of experience with him to Amana. He first entered the online trading world in 2009, where he joined GFT Markets working within the B2B Division as Head of the Institutional Solutions, after which he joined GAIN Capital as Vice President of Institutional Strategy, leading the growth of its B2B division and support services.

Mani held senior positions at CME Group as Head of Customer Solutions, where he was part of a team developing and productizing centrally cleared OTC products. He was also part of Barclays Bank, working within the Technology Division.

Before joining Amana, Mani’s last role was at TradeTech Group as Director of Technology. He was one of the leading staff members that helped form TradeTech Alpha in 2015, where he was responsible for all areas of technology, from development to support.

“I am delighted to join Amana in such an exciting and pivotal time for the brand,” said Mani. “I look forward to taking Amana to the next level and truly offering a best-in-class – and world-class – experience for all our customers.”

About Amana Capital

Amana is a leading specialist in online trading. It provides clients with direct access to the global financial markets, serving clients in over 70 countries across the globe. It operates offices in Dubai, London, Limassol, and Beirut.

Amana is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority in the United Arab Emirates, the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) in Europe, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in Lebanon, the Labuan Financial Securities Authority (LFSA) in Malaysia, and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius.