Cairo: Allianz Egypt, a leading insurance company and an affiliate of SanlamAllianz, announced the appointment of Mr. Charles Tawdros as the new CEO. This strategic decision reflects the company's commitment to business development and aligns with its ongoing expansion plans. By leveraging the expertise of seasoned Egyptian professionals in the insurance sector, Allianz Egypt aims to reinforce its market position and achieve new growth milestones.

Mr. Tawdros brings over 20 years of experience in the insurance and financial sectors. His career at Allianz Egypt includes numerous leadership roles where he has significantly driven the company’s success and evolution. Since July 2019, he has excelled as the Managing Director of Allianz Life Assurance Company in Egypt. He also serves as the Chairman of the Executive Council for Personal & Capital Redemption Insurance at the Egyptian Insurance Federation.

From 2016 to 2019, Mr. Tawdros served as the Chief Financial Officer, Head of Product Provider, and CEO of Reinsurance at Allianz Life Assurance Company in Egypt. Before that, he was the VP of Finance, Head of Product Provider, and Chief Risk Officer for a year, following his tenure as the Head of Actuarial Expertise and Risk Management, for three years.

Renowned for his leadership and strategic foresight, Mr. Tawdros is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of governance and sustainability. His career is marked by notable achievements in driving growth and innovation across all his leadership positions at Allianz Egypt.

Mr. Tawdros earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cairo University, Faculty of Commerce, in 2002. He expanded his education with a Postgraduate Diploma in Actuarial Sciences from Leicester University in the United Kingdom, obtained in 2007.

About Allianz:

Allianz Egypt belongs to the “SanlamAllianz” Alliance. The Alliance represents a strategic partnership between Sanlam Group, the largest non-banking financial services company in Africa, and Allianz Group, multinational German insurance company. The alliance serves as a catalyst for the expansion strategies of both groups in the African market, with a shared vision of driving growth and delivering comprehensive insurance services and solutions that cater to the diverse needs of their clients.

Established in 1976 as Arab International Insurance Company (AIIC), Allianz Egypt Insurance Company became part of the Allianz Group in 2001. In 2004, the company underwent a restructuring and adopted its current brand names; Allianz Insurance Company, providing Medical Insurance and Property & Casualty Insurance services to individuals and businesses, and Allianz Life Assurance Company, providing life insurance services to individuals and businesses, relying on a network of 19 branches and strategic partnerships with major banks in the country.