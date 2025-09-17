Manama, Bahrain: MenaMoney, the Bahrain-based savings and investment software company and organiser of several financial events, has announced the appointment of Ali Al Qassab as Chief Executive Officer of MenaMoney Technology, the fintech business line of the group.

Ali’s appointment comes ahead of the Company’s participation at Fintech Forward 2025, Bahrain’s largest annual fintech event bringing more than 1000 delegates from the financial industry around the world.

Ali brings more than 20 years of experience in writing and managing insurance and investment management software and IT operating models.

He has been a co-founder of MenaMoney as a startup for last six years, and prior to that he had worked with ARIMA, the software subsidiary of Arab Insurance Group (ARIG), and Takaud Savings and Pensions, a Bahrain-based KIPCO business focusing on savings and private pensions.

On his appointment, Ali said: “It’s a privilege to step into the role of CEO of MenaMoney Technology and lead such a dynamic and ambitious tech business. The firm has already achieved so much in building start-of-the-art fintech solutions for long-term savings and investments, and I’m excited to build on that foundation.”

“My focus will be on delivering a stunning launch of our PortfolioManager product within this year, and on further optimising our Robo Advisor and Group Savings Portal products by leveraging innovative AI capabilities in the near term, ensuring MenaMoney Technology leads the MENA region in the savings and investment software space”.

Ebrahim K Ebrahim, CEO of the MenaMoney group, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Ali as CEO of MenaMoney Technology. Having been a companion to my work journey the last 12 years especially lately at MenaMoney, Ali understands our savings and investments ecosystem inside out as well as the global financial software industry, which makes him uniquely placed to take us forward”.

He added that what distinguishes MenaMoney is that it was established from day one through the pure vision and talents of ambitious of Bahraini youth.

“Ali’s efforts have been instrumental in building the unique investment solutions that we have today, and I know he will bring that same energy and passion into this new role and establish MenaMoney Technology as a leader in the global fintech landscape.”

About MenaMoney

MenaMoney produces a wide range of niche and much-needed financial conferences and training courses for the financial, economic and social protection sectors in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

MenaMoney is also a unique provider of white-label digital solutions for savings, investments and private pensions for regional banks, wealth managers and life insurers seeking to enhance their product distribution and AuMs.

