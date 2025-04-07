Abu Dhabi, UAE: Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl announces the appointment of Alex Pichel as its new General Manager. With a wealth of experience managing luxury hotels around the globe, Pichel's expertise will elevate Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl to new heights, enhancing guest experiences and ushering the hotel into a new era of unparalleled service and sophistication.

Commencing his career in 1988 as a bellboy at the Bristol Hotel Kempinski, Pichel has since mastered the sincerity of genuine hospitality by taking on various roles throughout his career. He made his debut in the position of General Manager at Hyatt Regency Bishkek in 2006 and has since been in leadership roles across luxury hotels, working for brands such as Fairmont, Rosewood, Rocco Forte Hotels, Kempinski, and most recently NUO Hotels in Beijing. When asked about rejoining Hyatt, Alex expressed that “it truly feels like a homecoming.” He highlighted his deep appreciation for the brand, which is rooted in the significant relationships he has cultivated with his Hyatt colleagues over the years. Notably, Michael Gray, one of his most profound mentors, inspired him during his tenure in the reservations department at Hyatt Carlton Tower in London.

“To be a hotelier means you are part of a team, and success is rooted in the unity of a shared vision,” commented Alex Pichel, General Manager of Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl. In his new role. Pichel is committed to focusing on elevating the experience of Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi and leveraging his diversified portfolio and global expertise to set a new benchmark for what it means to be a 5-star hotel in 2025.

As a proud divemaster, family man, pet parent and adventurer, Alex resonates with a brand that amplifies the importance of making every moment memorable.

About Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi & Residences Emirates Pearl

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl is a five-star hotel of extraordinary architecture, standing tall in the prestigious West Corniche district. The hotel in Abu Dhabi is conveniently accessible to the city’s business hub, high-end shopping districts, and is a 35-minute drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport and the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

About Grand Hyatt

Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels bring travel dreams to life by celebrating the iconic in small details and magnificent moments. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to be a captivating destination within a destination. Grand Hyatt hotels deliver welcoming and elevated service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and bold and vibrant design. Grand Hyatt hotels boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities.

