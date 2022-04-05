Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, has appointed George Saad as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Saad, with over 20 years of experience in the United Arab Emirates real estate market, will oversee the strategic development of Al Zorah. Saad holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Manchester Business School and has held several positions in the field, most recently the Commercial Director of Al Marjan Island.

Speaking about the announcement, HH Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Al Zorah Chairman said: “As we enter a new phase in our growth, Saad’s_ _distinguished career and extensive experience in real estate management will be key in further enhancing Al Zorah new developments that would play a pivotal role in the urban development growth of Ajman real estate sector”.

Al Zorah is a premier mixed use seaside development that is masterfully crafted by Solidere International with the objective to create an integrated human-scale community focusing on the site’s natural resources, white sandy beaches and the mangrove reserve. Al Zorah provides its residents and visitors with a planned, nature-driven, calm and secured environment, offering a balanced lifestyle and a true sense of belonging.

The Project encompasses the development of 5.43 sq km of coastal land with a total waterfront of 12 km and includes The Oberoi Al Zorah Beach Resort and Al Zorah Golf Club, an 18-hole international golf course operated by Troon. Other residential projects are currently under way with most properties enjoying water, golf course, and mangrove views.

