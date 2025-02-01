Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Walid Al Zarooni, Chairman of W Capital, the leading UAE-based real estate brokerage, has maintained his 5-star rating for real estate brokers in Dubai during 2024 for the third year in a row, and is the only Emirati broker to be ranked, scoring 93 points.

According to the Dubai Land Department’s criteria, Walid Al Zarooni received 25 points for the number of transactions executed through his agency, 20 points for the total value of sales, 15 points for the customer happiness standard, 25 points for the broker’s commitment to real estate laws, and 8 points for the real estate broker’s experience standard, all of which are very good scores in the Dubai Land Department’s classification.

Walid Al Zarooni also ranked among the top-selling Emirati real estate brokers in Dubai in 2024, with a value of nearly AED 205 million, for the sixth year in a row.

“Obtaining the highest ranking among Emirati brokers for 2024 reflects the company’s excellence and success in selecting the best attractive projects, and its commitment to providing the best marketing services to customers,” Al Zarooni said.

“We are pleased to maintain our superiority in the Dubai market year after year since we launched W Capital in 2007. We are commited to record sustainable growth and increase the number of customers benefiting from the services provided, and to provide advisory support based on our accumulated experience, in addition to our keenness to advance the real estate sector within the emirate, spread real estate culture, and work to attract foreign investors and pump investments into the most active sector in Dubai, in addition to our commitment to laws, regulations and professional honor,” he added.

Walid Al Zarooni stated that "W Capital" aims to have a strong presence among the best national real estate brokerage companies in the coming years, by supporting UAE real estate developers’ expansion plans.

He pointed out that the company focuses on increasing the purchasing momentum of groups and individuals while highlighting the attractive investment opportunities available in the UAE market which is expected to be on an upward path in the medium term.

He noted that real estate projects encourage the expansion of accompanying activities such as the brokerage sector, thus we have great growth opportunities in the coming years.

-Ends-

About W Capital:

“W Capital Real Estate Brokerage” was established in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in real estate development, buying, selling, renting as well as consulting services for real estate companies.

Since its inception, the company has sold over AED 200 million of properties to major developers.

About Walid Al Zarooni:

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage. A certified real estate expert from the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency “RERA”, he is the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor”.

Al Zarooni is one of the first experts to harness social media to raise the public awareness about real estate. He provides almost free advice on a daily basis, as well as latest news and updated information through videos and posts on social media platforms such as " Instagram ",“ Snapchat " and “Twitter”, on which he is very active.