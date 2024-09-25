Salalah, Oman: Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara are delighted to announce the appointment of Nawfal Abdullah Saleh Mbamba as Director of Marketing and Communications.

Achieving this significant career landmark at just 28, Nawfal has been a key member of the Anantara team since starting as a Management Trainee at Al Baleed Resort Salalah in 2017. Showing clear leadership skills and an unfailing dedication to the resort's values and objectives, Nawfal has quickly progressed earning regular promotions to reach the office of director in under seven years.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Business degree in Tourism Management from Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia, Nawfal joined the Anantara family in Oman where he showed a strong aptitude for creating impactful marketing content that resonates with an international audience. After just one year, he was appointed Marketing Executive before becoming Assistant Marketing & Communications Manager in November 2019.

In May 2021, Nawfal expanded his horizons by relocating to the UAE where he took a role as multi-property Marketing & Communications Manager for Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort. Here, Nawfal was instrumental in crafting and implementing content strategies which boosted the reach, reputation, and revenue of the resorts, and the wider Anantara brand.

Between December 2023 and January 2024, Nawfal was recruited to a month-long task force as Acting Head of Marketing & Communications for Banana Island Doha Resort by Anantara in Qatar. There, he oversaw social media management, content creation, influencer hosting and setting brand standards. Success in this position highlighted Nawfal’s versatile skills and commitment to the brand which made it an easy choice to welcome him back to Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara as Director of Marketing and Communications.

“Nawfal is no stranger to our team,” remarked Andrea Orrú, General Manager, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara. “His familiarity with our resort and exceptional contributions during his earlier tenure make his return even more special. With his proven track record and deep understanding of our values and objectives, Nawfal is well-equipped to lead our marketing and communications efforts to new heights.”

Nawfal added, “Since my graduation, I have spent my entire career with Anantara and it has always felt like home. I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to leverage my extensive experience to further elevate our content initiatives for Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara and the wider Minor Hotels family.”

Nawfal will be responsible for creating, driving, and overseeing all communication strategies to promote and position Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara as a leading property within the global luxury hospitality market. Using his experience, passion, and proven talent, he will lead a dedicated team to strengthen successful relationships and a prodigious brand image while driving outstanding awareness of the resort in every market.

For more information, please email albaleedsalalah@anantara.com or visit www.anantara.com/en/al-baleed-salalah.

About Anantara Hotels & Resorts

A luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, Anantara has connected guests to genuine places, people and stories in some of the world’s most extraordinary destinations since 2001. Each Anantara embraces the surroundings and culture of its destination to create unforgettable memories for every guest. From city to sea and desert to jungle, Anantara delivers heartfelt, Thai-inspired hospitality at its over 50 hotels and resorts across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean.

Anantara is part of global hospitality group Minor Hotels and a member of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

Visit anantara.com for more information, and connect with Anantara on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global hospitality group operating over 550 hotels, resorts and residences in 56 countries, pursuing its vision of crafting a more passionate and interconnected world. As a hotel owner, operator and investor, Minor Hotels fulfils the needs and desires of today’s global travellers through its diverse portfolio of eight hotel brands – Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks and Tivoli – and a collection of related businesses. Minor Hotels is rapidly accelerating its global growth ambitions, aiming to add more than 200 hotels by the end of 2026.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, and participates in the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

For more information, please visit minorhotels.com and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook and LinkedIn.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nawfal Mbamba

Director of Marketing and Communications

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

E: nmbamba@anantara.com