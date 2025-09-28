Al Ansari Exchange LLC, the UAE’s leading remittance and foreign currency exchange service provider, and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ali Al Najjar as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Ali Al Najjar has been with the organisation for over 23 years, during which he has held key leadership roles and contributed significantly to the company’s operational and strategic development. His appointment reflects the organisation’s continued commitment to strong governance and sustainable growth, in line with its mission to deliver trusted, customer-centric financial services.

Under the leadership of Ali Al Najjar, and with the unwavering support of the Group’s subsidiaries, Al Ansari Exchange will continue to drive its strategy of developing innovative digital products and services. This approach will not only diversify revenue streams and expand business lines but also strengthen long-term operational sustainability. The company remains firmly committed to promoting financial inclusion and ensuring its services reach a broad and diverse customer base across the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ali Al Najjar to his new role,” stated Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services. “His leadership and vision will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and innovation at Al Ansari Exchange.”

Ali Al Najjar expressed his gratitude and excitement for the new role. Stated, “I am honored to take on this new responsibility and lead Al Ansari Exchange into its next chapter. I look forward to working with the talented team to achieve our strategic goals and deliver value to our stakeholders.”

