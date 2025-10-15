Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AJEX Logistics Services, a partner of DHL eCommerce, has announced two key leadership appointments: Nick Taylor as Country Manager for the U.S. and Daisy Chai as Country Manager for China. These appointments support the company's commitment to enhancing trade connectivity between major global markets and the rapidly expanding economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

With more than 30 years of global logistics experience across six countries and three continents, Nick Taylor brings a proven track record in developing high-performance, customer-centric teams and driving growth across diverse markets. Having held senior leadership roles in both sales and operations throughout the Middle East and the U.S., he will play a pivotal role in strengthening and expanding the AJEX footprint. His appointment comes as non-oil trade between the Gulf and global partners such as the U.S. continues to grow, fueled by national diversification strategies including Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Vision 2031.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to join AJEX as we continue to strengthen and expand our U.S. footprint. From healthcare to technology, fashion and retail, fast-growing non-oil sectors across the Gulf are fueling demand for advanced logistics capabilities that combine international reliability with local expertise,” said Nick Taylor, Country Manager, AJEX USA. “AJEX offers the network, reach, and expertise needed to support American brands in tapping into that growth.”

Bringing AJEX values to life in Asia, Daisy Chai is focused on helping Chinese businesses expand into the Middle East, as China remains the GCC’s largest trading partner — accounting for more than 20% of the region's total trade and valued at $139.6 billion in 2023, up 10.8 percent from $126.0 billion in 2022. A determined and versatile leader with over two decades of hands-on logistics experience, she built her career in some of China’s busiest international cargo hubs, including Tianjin AirCargo Terminal and the International Cargo Center Shenzhen.

"The demand for fast, transparent, and reliable logistics and transportation solutions among Chinese companies looking to tap into the Middle East's dynamic non-oil trade continues to grow,” said Daisy Chai, China Country Manager, AJEX. "From e-commerce giants such as SHEIN and TEMU, Chinese brands continue to captivate Middle Eastern consumers with diverse product offerings and competitive pricing. As this trend continues, AJEX is on hand, ready to support seamless market entry."

AJEX offers a full suite of services including last-mile delivery, certified cold chain for healthcare, oversized cargo handling for heavy industry, and warehousing and distribution. Its ability to navigate complex regulatory environments and deliver seamless cross-border service has made it a trusted logistics partner across the region.

This announcement follows DHL eCommerce’s minority investment in AJEX in August 2025. The partnership combines DHL’s global network with AJEX regional expertise and infrastructure to accelerate e-commerce delivery across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.