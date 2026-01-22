Dubai – AI12 Limited (“AI12 Ltd.”), a specialist insurance and reinsurance broker headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has appointed Edward Sheppard as Chief Broking Officer.

The appointment follows AI12’s DIFC and DFSA authorization and marks a significant step in the firm’s strategy to expand its specialty business, broaden its portfolio and reinforce its global capabilities.

Working closely with Founder and CEO Anvar Mullabekov and Chief Operating Officer Richard Prenter, Edward will lead the development of AI12’s Specialty, with a focus on Construction, Power & Infrastructure (CP&I) and wider P&C reinsurance.

“Edward’s appointment comes at an important inflection point for AI12,” said Anvar Mullabekov, Founder and CEO.

“As we evolve from a recognized aviation leader into a boutique specialty broker with a diversified global offering, his technical expertise and market credibility will be instrumental. Edward strengthens our drive and mission to scale our specialty business while maintaining our client-first DNA and delivering long-term value for clients and shareholders.”

Edward brings over 16 years of experience at Marsh McLennan, where he held leadership roles in client servicing, broking, placement and power and renewables across the Middle East and Africa. He has extensive experience designing and placing large, complex international portfolios across construction, power, renewable power, petrochemicals and other industrial sectors, and has spent more than a decade in senior leadership positions.

“The strength of a broker is defined by long standing relationships, deep subject matter expertise and innovative solutions” said Edward Sheppard, Chief Broking Officer.

“Our ambition is to build the world’s best boutique insurance broker, precise in our messaging, disciplined in our focus and anchored in a client-first approach. AI12 offers what many large organizations struggle to deliver: direct proximity to decision-makers and tailored solutions delivered with speed and clarity. My priority is to build a strong specialty brand, expand CP&I capabilities and bring clients closer to the people structuring and placing their risk.”

“Edward’s leadership experience and ability to manage complex portfolios align directly with AI12’s next phase of growth,” added Richard Prenter, Chief Operating Officer.

Media Inquiries:

Michael Jonga,

Chief Communications Officer;

michael.jonga@ai12.com