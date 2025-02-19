Bahrain, Manama: Visa (NYSE: V), a world leader in digital payments, has announced the appointment of Ahmed Elkaffass as Country Manager for Bahrain. He is based out of Visa’s Riyadh office, the company’s regional headquarters for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman. Ahmed succeeds Malak Alsaffar, who was in the role since 2020 and joins Visa’s Government Sales organization for GCC.

With Visa since 2019, Ahmed assumes his new role after leading a portfolio of key Visa clients in Egypt. Before Visa, Ahmed spent 15 years in different commercial functions within a worldwide leading telecom operator.

Ahmed Elkaffass, Visa’s Country Manager for Bahrain, said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead our operations in an exciting market such as Bahrain. I am looking forward to working closely with our clients to introduce new payment innovations that benefit Bahraini consumers and businesses. We are deeply committed to supporting the Bahrain government's cashless agenda and creating an inclusive, resilient digital economy where everyone, everywhere in Bahrain can participate and be empowered by the benefits digital commerce offers.”

Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, said: “We are excited about Ahmed’s appointment as Visa’s Bahrain Country Manager. He brings proven leadership skills as well as a strong understanding of Visa’s business in Bahrain and deep experience from the wider region. I am confident Ahmed will further deepen our local partnerships to deliver more value for our clients and partners, and make significant contributions to the Bahrain government’s digital commerce agenda.”

Backed by progressive regulations and a forward-thinking government, Bahrain is emerging as a hub for fintech and digital payments in the region. As the payment landscape continues to evolve and diversify, Visa is committed to continue supporting its partner banks, new entrants and the government. Despite progress with the economy’s digital transformation, around 17% of Bahrain consumer transactions are still in cash, according to Visa’s recent Where Cash Hides research. For Visa, this represents an opportunity for the Bahrain payments industry to further drive financial inclusion and digitize commerce in the country.

