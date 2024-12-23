Riyadh: MBC Media Solutions (MMS) is pleased to announce the appointment of its CEO, Ahmed Al Sahhaf, as President of the newly formed Saudi Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA).

The establishment of IAA’s Saudi Arabia Chapter marks a significant milestone for the Kingdom’s advertising and creative industries, reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in shaping the future of advertising in the region. This move is in alignment with the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to foster economic growth and innovation, and it is reinforced by the momentum of Vision 2030, which streamlined nonprofit regulations in Saudi Arabia, simplifying licensing, enhancing governance, and fostering transparency. This has created an ideal environment for the creation of the IAA Saudi Chapter, which will play a central role in shaping the future of the advertising and creative industries in the Kingdom.

As President, Al Sahhaf, will drive the Saudi Chapter’s activities to fulfil its goals of emphasizing cultural exchange, economic diversification, and the empowerment of local talent in the advertising industry. The chapter will also aim to serve as a platform for fostering collaboration, innovation, and global recognition of Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage and creative potential.

Al Sahhaf brings a wealth of experience to this role with over 20 years of experience in industry, leading on hundreds of successful campaigns. Since joining MBC GROUP in 2020, he has built MMS into an advertising powerhouse, connecting brands with premium content and driving impactful growth through client-centric strategies.

Commenting on his appointment, Al Sahhaf said: "Being appointed as President of the IAA Saudi Chapter is both a privilege and a profound responsibility. I am honored to be serving on its board and see this as a unique opportunity to actively contribute to the continued growth and global positioning of Saudi Arabia’s advertising industry. In collaboration with esteemed board members and industry leaders, we are committed to establishing a chapter that not only celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage but also fosters innovation, drives the Kingdom’s creative economy forward, and strengthens its standing on the global stage."

He concluded by saying that the IAA Saudi Chapter aims to amplify regional creativity while providing a global platform to celebrate the unique heritage of Saudi Arabia’s, adding that it will serve as a bridge for industry leaders, advertisers, and creatives, encouraging dialogue and partnerships that strengthen the Kingdom’s position in the global advertising arena.

About MBC Media Solutions (MMS)

MMS is an in-house commercial advertising and sales unit launched in 2020 in partnership between MBC GROUP and Saudi Media Company.

MMS offers data-driven integrated media solutions across television, radio, digital and OTT platforms, keeping MBC GROUP at the forefront of the media industry— enabling brands and clients to connect with their audiences through premium content that drives growth through data, technology and talent.

In addition to representing all MBC GROUP channels & platforms—including Al Arabiya, Shahid, MBC FM & Panorama FM— MMS is also the exclusive advertising representative of the Saudi Sports Company.

