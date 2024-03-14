On the occasion of its 30th Anniversary, Afrika Tikkun announces appointment of Dr. Onyi Nwaneri’s as the new Group CEO. Dr. Nwaneri succeeds former Group CEO, Marc Lubner, who will now serve as Executive Deputy Chairperson.

This landmark transition in leadership comes at a pivotal period for Afrika Tikkun as it celebrates 30 years of service, impact and excellence. With Dr. Onyi Nwaneri at the helm and Marc Lubner in his new role as Executive Deputy Chairperson, Afrika Tikkun is well-positioned to continue its mission of transforming lives and building a brighter future for the youth of South Africa.

Having served with distinction, as Group CEO for the past 18 years, in his capacity as the Executive Deputy Chairperson, Marc will focus on strategic initiatives, forging new partnerships and guiding the organisation's long-term growth and sustainability. Notably, part of Marc's seminal contributions was the establishment of Afrika Tikkun Services in 2012, spearheaded by Dr. Onyi Nwaneri as CEO, a stalwart who has been integral to the organisation's journey for the past 14 years.

In addition, Marc has built upon the organisation's initial groundwork of an unsustainable charitable model, into an organisation underpinned by social impact and sustainability. Pointedly, Marc’s illustrious legacy is evidenced through the work he has done in developing and empowering young people to follow career pathways, reducing their dependency on aid. As the CEO of the Afrika Tikkun Group, Marc created three entities within the group: the child and youth development arm; the skills training entity focused on providing competent and well-prepared youth within identified job opportunities and third; a B-BBEE equity investment vehicle. Afrika Tikkun went from 1,000 beneficiaries raising around R20 million to an organisation with a total revenue exceeding R500 million.

"I am honoured and humbled to assume the role of Group CEO at Afrika Tikkun," says Dr. Nwaneri. "I am committed to building on the incredible 30-year legacy established by the late Bertie Lubner and Chief Rabbi Cyril Harris and sustained through the years by Lubner’s son, Marc Lubner. Together, Marc and I will continue to drive positive change and create opportunities for the youth of South Africa."

As the outgoing Group CEO, Marc reflects that: "It has been a privilege to lead Afrika Tikkun over the past 18 years". I am excited to take on the role of Executive Deputy Chairperson and to continue supporting the organisation in its mission to empower youth and transform communities. I have full confidence in Dr. Nwaneri's leadership and vision for the future of Afrika Tikkun."

Moreover, through its award-winning Cradle-to-Career 360-degree model, Afrika Tikkun has significantly impacted the lives of thousands. With initiatives like the Bamabanani Early Childhood Development (ECD) programme, the Ignite after-school curriculum and Head Start career development programme, Afrika Tikkun has provided holistic support to over 32,986 children; 79,700 young people; and 30,181 young adults, respectively. Moreover, the organisation has distributed a staggering 25,032,781 meals to its beneficiaries and their families, ensuring their well-being and sustenance

As the organisation embarks on this new chapter, Marc's strategic guidance and expertise, together with Onyi’s exceptional leadership and passion will be instrumental in shaping its future direction of upscaling its reach and ensuring continued success in broader communities.

About Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun is a leading youth development organisation celebrating 30 years of providing education, social services and skills development and training to underserved communities within South Africa, through its five centres of excellence across Gauteng and the Western Cape. Afrika Tikkun’s award-winning cradle-to-career 360-degree model provides a holistic approach to the development of young people from early childhood to school leaving age, to when they journey into accessing economic opportunities. Currently assisting over 40,000 children and youth across the country, Afrika Tikkun’s primary goal is to create a sustainable future through economic empowerment for the youth of South Africa, for 30 years and beyond. For more details: www.afrikatikkun.com