Abu Dhabi, UAE ; ADSS, the Abu Dhabi and London-based financial services firm, has, subject to FCA approval, appointed Anthony James as Chief Executive Officer of its London operation to support the expansion of its institutional client and retail trader base across the UK and Europe. Alongside ADSS’ executive committee, Anthony will play a key role in executing the company’s new strategy, deploying cutting-edge technology, processes, and more personalised products and services.

Anthony brings over 25 years of financial services experience, with a significant portion of his career focusing on the implementation of value-creating change programmes for European firms. Prior to joining ADSS, Anthony spent seven years at Saxo Capital Markets, guiding the company through a period of change, most recently as UK COO. He also spent over seven years at HSBC, with program management and product development roles across both the Securities Services Agency Lending offering and the Global Banking & Markets Prime Finance offering. Earlier in his career, Anthony held positions at BGC Partners, Commerzbank, DLJ, Deutsche and Nomura.

Commenting on the new appointment, Theo Papathanasiou, Chief Client Officer of ADSS, said: “As ADSS becomes a next-generation brokerage through the deployment of industry-leading technology that delivers best-in-class client experiences, it is critical that we have the right calibre of talent leading our operations. Anthony has a vast amount of experience in enacting new strategies and guiding companies through periods of change, and I look forward to working alongside Anthony to maximise and capitalise on ADSS’ growth potential in our core European market.”

Highlighting his priorities in his new role, Anthony James, UK CEO of ADSS, added: “ADSS is at an exciting inflection point, with a great deal of growth potential being driven by the firm’s new strategy and a focus on utilising technology to drive customer experience. I’m thrilled to join a world-class team that collaboratively targets long-term, sustainable growth.”

This latest appointment comes as part of the company’s broader executive team expansion, which looks to fully capitalise on the largest investment phase in the firm’s history. ADSS recently brought on industry-leading talent for critical positions such as Chief Product and Innovation Officer, Chief Data Officer, and Chief Marketing Officer.

-Ends-

About ADSS

ADSS was founded in 2010 with the mission of creating a global financial services company delivering the highest quality products and services. Through significant investment into proprietary multi-asset trading technology, this has enabled access to liquidity and instruments to meet such a goal. Investment in developing experienced, highly qualified teams has helped place ADSS as a leader in global business. ADSS is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE, and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

For further information on ADSS, please visit www.adss.com

Media/PR contact:

Brunswick Gulf on behalf of ADSS:

Charlie May

ADSS@brunswickgroup.com