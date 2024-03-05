Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), announced that its Board of Directors issued a resolution on March 5th 2024, to appoint Mr. Mohamed Abdelbary as acting Group CEO of ADIB following the resignation of Mr. Nasser Al Awadhi from his position as Group CEO of ADIB for personal reasons.

Mr. Abdelbary joined ADIB in May 2020 as the group CFO from Standard Chartered Bank Middle East, where he held several positions, including the position of the bank’s regional CFO in Africa and the Middle East, Head of Business Finance in the UAE and The Middle East, and Head of The Finance Department. He has extensive experience spanning over 27 years, where he worked at international banks including Citibank and Barclays Bank.

His appointment comes during a period when the bank is exploring new avenues to expand and to achieve ambitious goals to fulfill its long-term strategy and vision. Mr. Abdelbary has held the position of group CFO of ADIB and has been instrumental in leading significant improvement in the bank’s financial position.

ADIB is one of the leading banks in the United Arab Emirates, established in 1997 and has witnessed, over the past ten years, a record development in growth, with total assets reaching AED 193 billion, which confirms the strength of its financial position and its sustainable development over the past years. The growth and the strong financial position of the bank came under the leadership of the Board of Directors and their strategic direction, which together with the various departments have worked in full collaboration to implement.

ADIB provides its services to more than 1,200,000 customers within a network of 60 branches and more than 500 ATMs and a world-class digital infrastructure which allow customers to access their banking services conveniently easy around the clock. ADIB offers a wide range of retail, corporate and business banking products, and services, in addition to private banking and wealth management services.

