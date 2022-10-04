With over 10 years of global experience across the UK, Europe, APAC and MENA, Baxter joins from boutique digital agency, Flourish Digital Marketing, where she lead the growing team and worked with a diverse portfolio of international organizations including Samsung and Philip Morris.

Based at JWI’s regional hub in Dubai, Baxter will play a key role in developing the creative agency’s internal client services structure and focusing on building and maintaining thriving business relationships with partners and clients.

With a passion for data-driven marketing, Baxter specializes in customer journey planning, helping to amplify JWI’s integrated approach, and support the company’s vision for delivering strategic creativity.

Charli Ball, Managing Director at JWI, commented: “After a year of incredible growth, Adele joins the JWI team at a pivotal time in our evolution. Her deep expertise and experience will strengthen our standards of delivery across our ever-growing team and high-profile client portfolio.”

About JWI

JWI is an integrated creative agency with a singular vision to go beyond.

Going beyond disruptive creativity, JWI crafts powerful strategy to make a difference for businesses, people and its industry. Going beyond intelligent research, JWI digs deep to draw out data-driven insights that amplify creative ideas. Going beyond building relationships, JWI believes in forming meaningful bonds that make clients feel like family.

With offices in the UK and UAE, JWI has evolved intrinsically in the markets within which it operates to deliver in a way that truly resonates. A solution-centric approach, coupled with its sky high standards whether it comes to creativity, strategy or delivery, has enabled the agency to work with global clients across diverse industries from Fintech to FMCG such as Ariel, Braun, Gillette, Electrolux and Marsh.

Media Contact

Eliane Chalhoub

Eliane@jwi-global.com