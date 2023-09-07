Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Addleshaw Goddard continues to expand its Riyadh-based Partner group in readiness for the firm's launch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the arrival of corporate partner Christian Both from Clifford Chance LLP and its KSA joint venture AS&H Clifford Chance.

Christian's appointment brings the number of partners who will be based in the region to six.

Christian specializes in corporate and commercial law, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, equity investments, general corporate advisory, commercial contracts and initial public offerings. He has extensive experience advising a wide range of domestic and international clients, including in the fields of advanced manufacturing, energy & utilities, transport, healthcare and TMT.

Christian has worked in the Kingdom since 2009 and been involved in some of its most complex and significant corporate transactions. He has worked for several Magic Circle law firms, including Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP in its Munich, Dubai and Riyadh offices.

The firm's fourth office in the MENA region and 17th overall is still subject to regulatory clearance and will be led by Andrew Johnston, Addleshaw Goddard's Head of Middle East and Asia. The practice will offer expertise in corporate, banking and finance and infrastructure assignments and has broad sector expertise in energy, oil and gas, renewables, infrastructure, transport, technology, hospitality, manufacturing and consumer goods which aligns closely with KSA Vision 2030.

Andrew Johnston, Head of Middle East and Asia, Addleshaw Goddard, said:

"The market reaction to our planned launch in KSA continues to be very encouraging. The ongoing investment in our new office shows our determination to support clients in the region and take new market share and we are delighted that Christian has chosen to join us. He is one of the best in his specialist field whose arrival will help to further enhance our reputation, diversify our client base and attract more higher value assignments."

Christian joins three other KSA-based lateral hires – Banking & Finance partner Amar Meher, formerly at Latham & Watkins, Ibrahim Siddiki who joined from Bracewell in Dubai, where he led the KSA corporate M&A practice, and Homam Khoshaim, an M&A expert formerly at Latham & Watkins. Projects & Infrastructure partner Alex Sarac is relocating to Riyadh from Addleshaw Goddard's Dubai office to complete the partner group.

AG’s aspiration in KSA is to provide clients with a full-service capability in order to support a wide range of inbound and outbound assignments.

The firm continues to grow across the MENA region and the arrival of Christian brings the total number of AG partners in the Middle East to 23. The firm most recently announced the appointment of Philip Dowsett to spearhead the launch of an Investment Management and Funds practice servicing clients operating to and from the Middle East alongside his work in M&A and Private Equity.

-Ends-

About Addleshaw Goddard

Addleshaw Goddard is an international law firm with over 2,500+ employees across our 17 offices spanning key commercial centres around the world. Six in the UK - London, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen; six in Europe – three in Germany and one in Ireland, France and Luxembourg; a further four in the GCC – Doha, Dubai, Muscat, and Riyadh; and one in Asia - Singapore. We have over 350 Partners and nearly 1,392 lawyers and fee-earners worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

Gambit Communications

Tony Sidgwick

Account Director

tony@gambit.ae