Kashif Rana, former CFO, takes over as Chief Portfolio Management Officer.

Riyadh, KSA: ACWA Power, a leading Saudi developer, investor, and operator of power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants worldwide, today announced changes at the executive leadership level.

Kashif Rana, formerly the company’s Chief Financial Officer, has assumed the role of Chief Portfolio Management Officer. An energy industry veteran with over two decades of experience in the sector, Mr. Rana has been with ACWA Power for 13 years, and led the CFO function since 2014. As CFO, he oversaw the company’s public listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in 2021, as well as managing the transition towards operating as a listed company. His new mandate will include driving the development and implementation of an effective portfolio-management strategy for the company’s expanding global portfolio of 60+ projects in 13 markets; further enhancing the asset management function; and achieving optimal assets performance while maximising return on investment; ensuring value creation while managing risk; and maintaining adherence to contractual and regulatory commitments.

Meanwhile, the Chief Financial Officer responsibilities, will be overseen by Abdulhameed Al Muhaidib. He has functioned as the Deputy CFO for the company since January of this year. Al Muhaidib has also been with ACWA Power for 13 years, initially serving in corporate finance positions, before taking on project leadership roles in managing two projects under the Company portfolio. His new remit as CFO will involve all finance activities along with, investor relations, insurance, and shared services.

“As we journey onwards in contributing to the realization of a carbon free greener future, having a diversely experienced, passionate, committed, and forward-thinking leadership team is critical to achieving our ambitious growth and expansion goals.” said Paddy Padmanathan, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ACWA Power. “Both Kashif Rana and Abdulhameed Al Muhaidib have an impressive track record of success across our business, and their contributions to ACWA Power in these new roles will continue to be unique and valuable to our shareholders, partners, employees and to the communities we serve.” he added.

ACWA Power has over 3,900+ employees in 13 countries across diverse geographies, including the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a developer, investor and operator of power generation, desalinated water and green hydrogen production plants. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; ACWA Power employs over 3,900 people and is currently present in 13 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 67 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 249.3 billion (USD 66.5), with capacity to generate 42.7 GW of power and produce 6.2 million m3/day of desalinated water per day, delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models.

ACWA Power’s mission is to deliver electricity and desalinated water reliably and responsibly at a low cost, thereby contributing effectively to the sustainable, social and economic development of communities

Media contacts:

ACWA Power

Sabina Khandwani

Executive Director - Marketing & Communications

SKhandwani@acwapower.com

Mohamed Yousef Ibrahim

Senior Manager, External Communications- KSA

Email: mibrahim@acwapower.com

