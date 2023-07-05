Hong Kong SAR: The ACI Asia-Pacific, a trade association representing 623 airports from 47 countries/ territories, is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members into its Board.

The new elected members to join the 27-member Board are as follows:



Mr. Musad Abdulaziz Aldaood, CEO, Riyadh Airport Company



Mr. Nguyen Duc Hung, Deputy General Director, Airports Corporation of Vietnam



Ms. Sarah Samuel, Senior Vice President, Airport & Airline Operations, ICM Airport Technics (an Amadeus subsidiary), Director for World Business Partner, ACI Asia-Pacific.

Mr. Hag Jae Lee, President and CEO of Incheon International Airport Corporation will fill up the seat left vacant following the resignation of his predecessor Mr. Kyung Wook Kim. Mr. Lee will begin his Board term from August 2023.

At a Special Meeting of ACI World, held during the ACI Asia-Pacific Regional Assembly in Kobe, Mr. Fred Lam, CEO, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Dato’ Iskandar Mizal Mahmood, Managing Director, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd. (MAHB); and Mr. SGK Kishore, Executive Director of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd were elected to represent ACI Asia-Pacific at the ACI World Governing Board.

In another election, Mr. Andrew Perrier, Group Business Development Director, Al Musbah International Holdings LLC, has been elected to serve as ACI Asia-Pacific World Business Partner (WBP) representative at the ACI World WBP Advisory Board.



About ACI Asia-Pacific

Head-quartered in Hong Kong, ACI Asia-Pacific serves as the voice of 132 airport members, operating 623 airports across 47 countries/territories in Asia-Pacific and Middle East. Asia-Pacific is the largest civil aviation market in the world in terms of traffic volumes. ACI represents the collective interests of airport members to promote professional excellence in airport management and operations. ACI Asia-Pacific's mission is to advocate for policies and provide services that strengthen its members’ ability to serve their passengers, employees and stakeholders. In 2021, ACI Asia-Pacific airports handled 1.6 billion passengers and 55.6 million tonnes of cargo.



