The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kush Ahuja as ACCA’s new Head of Eurasia and Middle East. As Head of Eurasia and Middle East, Kush will be responsible for leading the region and driving forward ACCA’s growth.

Magdalena Hernandez, Director EEMA (Europe, Eurasia, Middle East, Americas), said: “Kush brings with him 24 years’ experience, of which 12 have been at ACCA developing its presence in India. In that time he led work to bring scalability, efficiency and effectiveness to engagement activity across India, building ACCA’s employer and learning partner network, and bringing more focus to employability for ACCA’s members.”

Kush Ahuja said: “I am delighted to take up this position. Eurasia and the Middle East are vibrant and growing markets and I am looking forward to leading all we are doing in this region, continuing to work for members, future members, employers and stakeholders.”

The Middle East is a region Kush Ahuja knows well. Prior to joining ACCA he headed HDFC- Mutual Funds in the Middle East, building sales channels and managing key relationships. As well as building strong personal relationships, Kush Ahuja is a keen advocate of artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and business pursuing effective use of technology.

Kush Ahuja succeeds Fazeela Gopalani, who played an instrumental role in strengthening ACCA’s presence across the region, building strong relationships with key stakeholders, and driving growth. Magdalena Hernandez paid tribute to her saying; “We wish Fazeela every success with her next chapter and thank her for her significant contribution to ACCA over many years.”

Kush Ahuja added: “I look forward to building on Fazeela Gopalani’s work. I am delighted with the opportunity to join the Eurasia and Middle East team at such an exciting time in the region. The warm welcome that I have received so far from my ACCA colleagues has certainly enabled me to learn so much more about the organisation.

“ACCA’s commitment to building a community of strong, ethical accountancy professionals deeply resonates with me. I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborating with the team across the region to enhance our connections and create valuable opportunities for our members and partners.”

