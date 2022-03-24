Middle East:- BDSwiss one of the leading Forex and CFD investment services providers that has been operating for over a decade, has today announced Abdulghani Khattab has joined the brokerage as the Head of Marketing for the MENA Region.

Daniel Takieddine, CEO of BDSwiss MENA Region commented: “We are delighted to be welcoming Abdulghani to our rapidly expanding marketing team. The MENA region is becoming a bigger focus for BDSwiss with our client base quickly and organically expanding in this part of the world. Abdulghani brings with him extensive marketing experience and a solid Forex and CFD investment services background. He will be invaluable in making sure our future growth plans come to fruition.”

Abdulghani Khattab, Head of Marketing BDSwiss MENA Region said: “BDSwiss has an outstanding reputation within the online trading industry. I’m delighted to be part of an organisation with impressive growth plans. I’m excited to contribute to these with my industry experience and marketing knowledge to ensure they become a great success.”

This new hire comes after BDSwiss recently recruited industry veteran Daniel Takieddine as the CEO for the MENA region and Osama Al Saifi as Head of Sales for the same territory.

-Ends-

About BDSwiss

BDSwiss is a leading financial services group of regulated entities, offering bespoke CFD trading and investment products to more than 1.5 million registered clients, in over 180 different countries. Since its inception back in 2012, BDSwiss has been providing top-class products, a wide range of platforms, competitive pricing, and fast execution on more than 1000 underlying instruments including leading company stocks and ETFs at direct market access as well as hundreds of CFDs including forex, shares, commodities, and indices. BDSwiss complies with a strict regulatory framework and operates its services on a global scale under a number of different licenses and registrations.