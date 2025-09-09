17Capital expects MENA region to be a key driver for growth of the global NAV financing market to reach $145 billion by 2030

London & Dubai: 17Capital (“the Firm”), the world’s largest dedicated NAV finance provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Osama Al-Adhamy to the role of Managing Director and Principal Representative for 17 Capital LLP, DIFC Representative Office, as it continues to expand its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”).

Osama will be based in the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), Dubai, United Arab Emirates, full-time and increases the Firm’s capacity to unlock institutional capital in a region that has a long track record investing in private capital funds.

Osama joins 17Capital from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was Managing Director & Co-Head of Middle East Institutional Clients. Prior to this role, he was part of the Global Credit Markets team at J.P. Morgan in both Dubai and London.

The Firm already has a strong track record within the region and expects that the GCC will be one of the big drivers of capital raising in the coming years, reaffirming its prediction that deployment in the NAV financing market could grow to $145 billion by 2030[1].

17Capital recently raised the world’s largest dedicated NAV finance fund, closing on $5.5 billion for its Strategic Lending Fund 6 (including co-investment and affiliated vehicles in commitments), a portion of which was raised from MENA institutional investors.

17Capital also manages a dedicated Credit program focused on providing NAV loans to private equity buyout funds, with its first fund closing on €2.6 billion in 2022. 17Capital, which was recently acquired by Oaktree Capital Management, has now raised $19 billion since its inception and continues to be a market leader as adoption of NAV finance increases.

Augustin Duhamel, Managing Partner at 17Capital, said: “We are delighted to welcome Osama to the team as we seek to increase the allocation of capital from the MENA region to our dedicated NAV finance funds. Osama’s experience working with a broad range of clients in the region, and with a leading global institution, will be invaluable to the continued expansion of our business in the Middle East, where the opportunity for NAV finance is growing at pace.”

Osama Al-Adhamy added: “I am very pleased to be joining 17Capital at what is an exciting time for the growth of the NAV financing market. The Firm has established itself as a market leader globally within this asset class and I am looking forward to drawing on my experience with clients in the region as we seek to better serve institutional investors in these important markets.”

About 17Capital

‍17Capital is a private credit manager, specializing in NAV finance. It provides non-dilutive capital to high-quality private equity management companies, funds, and institutional investors as part of their toolkit for value creation and portfolio management. Founded in 2008, 17Capital has completed over 100 investments and 50 exits, deploying more than $15 billion since inception. For additional information, please visit 17Capital’s website at 17capital.com.

For more information, please contact:

H/Advisors Maitland (UK)

Sam Turvey

17capital-maitland@h-advisors.global