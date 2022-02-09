Leading FinTech company in the Kingdom, Payment International Enterprise (PIE) extended their partnership with Bahrain Financing Company (BFC) to offer an experience that will allow consumers to complete payment services quickly, seamlessly, and digitizing cash payments for remittance services. PIE has showed a strong proof of commitment to innovation and is at the forefront of creating evolutionary products for a digitized economy.

In line with efforts to combat COVID-19, the service has been launched to avoid and reduce congestion at branches by providing hundreds of locations at well-known TAM Kiosks to remit money 24/7. The service provides payment methods such as cash, and Benefit Pay are available to ease the customer’s journey.

CEO of PIE, Fawaz Ghazal commented: We are excited to join forces with the largest remittance service provider in the kingdom, such partnerships provide customers with convenience, to remit money while they are at their local grocery stores or hyper market instead of going to exchange outlets.

CEO of BFC, Deepak Nair commented: This prestigious partnership with PIE is part of our continuous digital transformation, as we continue to strive forward in this digital age. As a market leader, we are constantly innovating and investing in our capabilities to create new customer experiences. The introduction of our remittance service on self-service PIE TAM kiosk facility as an additional customer touchpoint, which will further help us to provide greater accessibility, convenience and added value to our customers. This initiative is our commitment to unparalleled service to deliver superior customer experiences.

About BFC:

BFC has a retail network of 51 branches across the Kingdom of Bahrain, specializing in sending money worldwide safely and quickly to over 46,000 locations in 30 countries. Its global reach is extended to over 200 countries and territories through its partnership with MoneyGram an international money transfer operator. BFC is the leading provider of foreign currency exchange in Bahrain and customers can buy or sell foreign currency at the most competitive rates in the market from any of the BFC branches.

About PIE:

PIE is one of the largest FinTech organizations in Bahrain, licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). PIE has various collaborations in Bahrain to innovate services for governmental entities and the major Telecom operators. The company’s milestones include IGA kiosks placed across the country in 2016 offering all government services and utility payments in a convenient way. Another milestone was the launch of the TAM-Dinar project for government institutions in Bahrain to facilitate ease of payments. PIE has direct integrations with all major billers in Bahrain and provides self-service machines to third parties to empower businesses with fintech solutions and offer a state-of-the-art experience to their customers.

