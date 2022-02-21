Onpoint Staffing, a renowned staffing platform company, has introduced to the GCC market a new approach to accessing part-time job opportunities in all sectors to help address gaps in their hiring process.

The company, which enables easy access to part-time job opportunities through its portal, has been connecting and matching talents with employers looking to fill their manpower needs for higher operational efficiency and productivity.

It announced the availability of more than 800 active part-time jobs on its online platform, and the number is rising as more employers continue to scout for qualified job seekers willing to work on a part-time basis.

Since its launch in 2020, at least 5,000 people have already registered in its portal to explore career prospects that will enhance their earning capacity and boost their professional profile. The platform’s daily active users range between 300 and 500.

The platform is equipped with an advanced search tool that allows employers to filter the profiles of the applicants according to their requirements. The platform is soon to include internal process such as interviews, screenings and, if required, training programs. Both part-timers and employers need to sign up and create a profile on the Onpoint website to utilize its services. Onpoint was initially launched to provide everyone an opportunity to showcase their creativity and talents in various business segments.

Diamond Fares, Founder and Managing Director of Onpoint, said: “Onpoint Staffing features a wealth of quality job opportunities in the UAE. We cater to part-timers who are seeking new job prospects and match them with employers who best suit their goals and requirements. For students, they can utilize our platform to explore real-life experiences that will make them more prepared in the real world. Businesses also benefit from our services in that they are given access to the highly skilled workforce in the country and cost-efficient solutions able to strengthen their job process.”

“We believe that part-time jobs are a critical path or step in any person’s career to start. A part-time opportunity helps people make money, pass through various work experiences and, most importantly, find themselves,” added Fares.

Onpoint continues to win the trust and confidence of renowned companies in the region such as Damac Properties, Habtoor Group, Dyson and many more while attracting more international companies and building significant collaborations and partnerships with leading entities.

Over the years, Onpoint has actively contributed to various global events such as Expo 2020 Dubai, PUBG Global Event, Gitex, Gulfood, and much more. From small exhibitions to mega-events and clients such as Damac Peoperties, Habtoor Group and Dyson, Onpoint continues to raise the bar higher with its unique way of connecting qualified part-timers with companies from different sectors, as well as its detailed and expert preparation of events.

About Onpoint Staffing

Onpoint Staffing has grown into a trusted gateway for part-timers who desire a more relaxed and flexible working scheme while gaining diverse experiences and earning extra income. It has been successful in creating job opportunities for students, stay-at-home mothers, newcomers to the country, and residents. To date, more than 4,000 qualified part-timers of different nationalities have registered to its online portal to enhance their career prospects and enjoy additional income streams.

