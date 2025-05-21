Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Organised in partnership with the New Zealand Embassy, Gallagher Security hosted an event in Riyadh to explore business relationships and strategic collaboration between New Zealand and the Saudi Arabian market.

Alongside the New Zealand Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Charles Kingston, and Trade Commissioner, Joel Sims, guests present included strategic partners from across the region, senior leaders, critical infrastructure organizations, and key channel partners.

Gallagher Security, CEO – Middle East, Bilal Chehime was delighted to host this event, and to have the opportunity to reflect on the importance of strong international relationships and advancements within the security industry.

“Gallagher Security is committed to supporting the Middle East and its incredible growth,” says Bilal.

“This event highlighted the importance of fostering international relationships and it laid the groundwork for future collaborations.

"We are dedicated to growing our footprint and working alongside local businesses to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that meet the evolving demands of our customers.”

Bilal said the evening served as a platform to explore a shared vision for innovation and resilience in the security industry.

Key highlights of the event included:

Remarks from the New Zealand Embassy and New Zealand Trade Commission, offering insights into bilateral collaboration.

A keynote address from Bilal, who outlined strategic initiatives and industry advancements.

A Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony to foster deeper collaboration across Saudi Arabia.

Networking opportunities designed to cultivate long-term partnerships and mutual growth.

“This milestone event reflects Gallagher Security Middle East’s commitment to forging trusted relationships and delivering world-class physical security solutions in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030,” says Bilal.

Charles Kingston, New Zealand Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, attended the event and says: “New Zealand and Saudi Arabia share a commitment to innovation and growth, and this gathering provided a platform for meaningful conversations and collaborations.

“As we continue to build on our strong bilateral relationship, I am proud to see New Zealand companies like Gallagher Security leading with integrity, innovation, and a focus on real partnerships.”

Joel Sims, New Zealand Trade Commissioner, also attended the event and says: “At its core, this event is about more than just businessit is about creating meaningful connections, fostering trust, and building a bridge between New Zealand and Saudi Arabia.

“New Zealand companies like Gallagher Security bring world-class technology solutions to this dynamic region, not only offering innovation but also establishing relationships grounded in mutual respect and shared values.

“NZTE is proud to support these partnerships, ensuring Kiwi businesses thrive by connecting with the right people, exploring opportunities, and contributing to the region’s growth story.”