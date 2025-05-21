A section dedicated to high-end and limited-edition design features works by names such as Thomas Heatherwick, Draga & Aurel, Sabine Marselis and Naqsh Collective

Saudi talent is at the heart of the fair, from the Designed in Saudi to independent exhibitors showcasing their latest collections, and bespoke collaborations with local design studios

Programme highlights include an immersive public intervention hand-made from rammed earth, an insightful talks programme and engaging pop-up concepts, including a glow-in the dark culinary experience by Bompas & Parr

Saudi Arabia, Riyadh: Downtown Design Riyadh has opened its doors, marking the Kingdom’s first fair dedicated to contemporary, high-quality design. Set in the heart of JAX District, Riyadh’s cultural quarter from 20-23 May, the fair is held in partnership with the Architecture and Design Commission of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture.

Committed to showcasing contemporary and high-quality design, the programme spans global brands, emerging talent from the region, and a programme activations and experiences staged throughout the district’s indoor and outdoor spaces.

Dr. Sumayah Al-Solaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission, said, “Downtown Design Riyadh represents an important step in our efforts to build a design culture that stems from Saudi identity and engages openly with the world. Through its diverse programs, the exhibition focuses on this vision, bringing together the works of Saudi designers, both emerging and established, alongside prestigious international names, within a framework that supports creative production and stimulates knowledge exchange. Our strategic sponsorship of the exhibition embodies our support for the sector and our goal of attracting the most prominent international exhibitions and events specialised in architecture and design, strengthening our current position and future ambitions, at a time when design is becoming a pivotal element in the Kingdom's cultural and economic landscapes.

Exhibitor Highlights

Cosentino is presenting the Moon Vignettes installation by Kuwait-based Babnimnim Design Studio, Lasvit is featuring Splash, a glass lighting installation designed by Martin Gallo and Natuzzi Italia is debuting the Amama project in the region, a new double-sided modular sofa created in collaboration with Andrea Steidl. Maison Louis Drucker has launched a collaboration with digital fabrication platform TRAME and design studio Aranda\Lasch, merging algorithmic design with time-honoured craftsmanship. Jotun is staging an experiential colour exhibition with a local designer, while Klekktik and Assembly has joined forces in a curated display that merges modern design with iconic vintage collectibles. Making its debut at the fair, Grey Garden Plant Studio is presenting a collection of raw, handmade planters and vases.

Jaipur Rugs is showcasing collections from Tatiana De Nicolay’s Jardins Du Monde among others. Saint Louis is presenting Torsade, a collection created in collaboration with Italian artist Stefania Di Petrillo, while Iwan Maktabi is introducing its collaborations with Blu Architects, David / Nicolas and Roula Salamoun. Scarlet Splendour is debuting in the region with a bold presentation including pure brass pieces by Richard Hutten, and Serafini will showcase the best of Italian craftsmanship through exclusive furniture and functional design.



In a multi-brand showcase, Huda Lighting is presenting leading architectural and decorative lighting brands, including Brokis, Italamp, Panzeri and Bomma while The Bowery Company is exhibiting modern Scandinavian brands Audo Copenhagen, GUBI and &Tradition.

Mette Degn-Christensen, Director of Downtown Design, commented, “This inaugural edition of our Riyadh fair brings together what Downtown Design does best - presenting a thoughtful mix of global brands, emerging talent and limited-edition design. We are proud to provide a platform for quality design in a local context. From installations and collaborations, to the wider programme of activities and pop-up concepts, Saudi creatives and the local burgeoning market are an essential part of the programme, helping to forge an experience that feels both rooted and forward-looking.”

Exhibiting Saudi-based designers include Hobal, Lucas Barcelo, and NWII.III, the interior design studio co-founded by Saudi designer Noura Suleiman. Their work spans architecture, product and object design, with contemporary interpretations of cultural heritage. Alongside the Designed in Saudi initiative, which will highlight the development of the Kingdom's industrial sector and key initiatives, Saudi Arabia is hosting leading talent from the global and regional design communities at the Downtown Design Riyadh fair.

In a dedicated section of the fair, collectible works and ultra-high-end design will be presented by international galleries, independent studios and manufacturers. Gallery COLLECTIONAL is showcasing limited-edition pieces by internationally recognised designers, including Christophe Delcourt, Apparatus Studio, Draga & Aurel, as well as names such as Laurids Gallée, Mario Tsai, Sabine Marcelis, Steven John Clark and Refractory.

Venini’s presentation includes glassworks made in collaboration with renowned names such as Michele De Lucchi and Peter Marino. Visionnaire highlights collections by designers including Alessandro La Spada and Marc Ange. Helen Chislett Gallery brings a breadth of leading design names from the UK, including works by Thomas Heatherwick, as well as pieces by Roome London, Tom Faulkner, Object Studio, and Atelier 001, while Italian textile studio Dinodo’s limited-edition rugs and tapestries are making their regional debut, highlighting collaborations with renowned artists. Jordanian design duo Naqsh Collective blends contemporary aesthetics with traditional Arab craftsmanship, showcasing works that reflect cultural memory through modern form.

Programme Highlights

BMW Saudi Arabia will unveil a compelling spatial experience at the first-ever Downtown Design Riyadh. The BMW Lounge, a creative hospitality concept conceived by Saudi designer Amani Al-Ibrahim, Partner and Executive Director at Kristina Zanic Consultants, articulates BMW’s progressive design language and ongoing dialogue with the world of design, architecture, and innovation.

London-based Bompas & Parr, the creative duo known for crafting wild, immersive food experiences that blend art, science, and gastronomy, has collaborated with The Lighthouse to bring a multi-sensory experience to the fair. Delighting visitors with an offering of glow-in-the-dark sweet treats and conceptual mocktails, the pop-up concept, conceived by local design firm Laeta Interior, is influenced by the disciplined dreamers of Bauhaus. The programme also features a pop-up by Saudi specialty coffee brands Origin Roasters and Marble x Easy Bakery.

Multidisciplinary studio Karim+Elias, led by Karim Tamerji and Elias Hage, is presenting Strata, a modular outdoor installation constructed from Saudi sand using the traditional rammed earth technique. Positioned in the main outdoor squares of JAX District, Strata blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, offering visitors an immersive experience that connects Riyadh’s past and present. The installation highlights Karim+Elias' commitment to material-driven artistry and site-responsive design. Furthermore, the fair will spotlight architectural installations and interactive works previously commissioned by local cultural institutions, emphasising the evolving creative scene of the Kingdom. Providing an immersive, yet educational moment for visitors of all backgrounds, the Architecture and Design Commission is presenting an exhibit shedding light on its diverse initatives alongside a collaborative installation titled Narrating Woven by Ruba Al Khaldi & Lujain Rafea, while Ithra is presenting Open Segments by SYN Architects, the Iwan Pavilion, and Adeem.

The fair’s thought-leadership platform The Forum brings together leading voices from across the design world to explore the ideas shaping the region’s creative future. Designed as a platform for dialogue and discovery, a daily programme of panel talks, will explore how collectible design is emerging as a new cultural and economic force in the Middle East, the role of graphic design in preserving and reimagining regional heritage, and what it takes to deliver design excellence at scale across Saudi Arabia’s fast-developing landscape, among others. Bringing together architects, designers, and cultural thinkers from across the Kingdom and beyond, The Forum offers a timely space for insight and exchange.

The fair also features a selection of hands-on workshops by Ithra, including stool-making through folding techniques, an introduction to silk screening, and a sustainability-focused session exploring edible packaging as a creative response to global waste.