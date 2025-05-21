MoU was signed and announced at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE), taking place between 19 to 22 May 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NMDC Energy PJSC (ADX: NMDCENR), a provider of engineering, procurement and construction services for offshore and onshore energy clients, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration with Shanghai Hilong Shine New Materials Co. LTD (Hilong), at the Make it in Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Hilong is a leading company committed to research and development as well as manufacturing related to high-end coating and new materials for industrial heavy-duty anti corrosion. Specifically, this involves: Oil Country Tubular Goods coating and materials, pipeline coating and materials, Concrete Weight Coating, and internal pipeline inspection.

Both entities will explore the possibility of establishing Joint Venture agreements to conduct operations together in the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia.

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, commented: “The UAE’s environment requires robust protection strategies for metals and materials – and this is especially the case for assets operating in the energy sector. We believe this partnership will lay the foundation for both NMDC Energy and Hilong to deliver crucial, high-impact services necessary for operational readiness in the energy sector. More broadly, this collaboration highlights the strong competitiveness and dynamism of the UAE and wider region’s industrial and energy sectors which are a magnet for international players who seek to do business here.”

At MIITE, NMDC Group & NMDC Energy are showing how their work serves as a catalyst in propelling the development of Abu Dhabi and how the businesses within the Group bolsters the UAE’s efforts to further shape its modern landscape and stimulate the local economy. The Group is announcing several strategic partnerships, and will also provide updates on its projects, particularly its work internationally where the Group has an active pipeline of activities in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Taiwan, and Vietnam, alongside its work in the UAE.