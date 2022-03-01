Riyadh, KSA: noon.com, the Middle East’s leading digital e-commerce platform, has opened its largest warehouse space in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of its ongoing expansion of the logistics and fulfillment network in the Kingdom.

The new Customer Fulfillment Center, which spans over 45,000 square meters, will enable the rapid delivery of products to millions of customers throughout Saudi Arabia. Noon's logistics and fulfillment network in the Kingdom has grown to more than 270,000 square meters, including CFCs, last-mile hubs, and many gateway hubs.

"noon is committed to enabling the development of systems that contribute to maximizing economic impact and investment across the Kingdom, while also creating increased employment opportunities in our local communities," says Ahmed Gadouri, noon KSA. "Our in-house logistics and fulfillment network is critical in driving speed and efficiency to support an ever-improving customer experience."

This expansion demonstrates noon’s commitment to strengthening the local economy by creating new job opportunities, as well as achieving the Vision 2030 goals of digital transformation by developing a global-standard digital infrastructure and providing advanced services to its vendor partners to ensure easy and seamless delivery.

Noon continues to develop its delivery operations and services across the Middle East, creating possibilities for local talent to thrive.

-Ends-

ABOUT NOON.COM

Noon.com is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Mohamed Alabbar. noon.com is a Saudi firm headquartered in Riyadh. It was formed with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. Noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in our region with outstanding value and support. On 12th December 2017, Noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022