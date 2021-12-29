PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, UAE - National Marine Dredging Company (The Group), the UAE’s leading contractor in the field of engineering, procurement, construction and marine dredging in the Middle East spanning vital sectors, creating solutions that meet the challenges of the future in the energy EPC sector, has won an AED1.3 billion contract from AD Ports Group for the engineering and construction of the Shamal Development marine works.
The new project win comes in line with the Group’s strategic expansion plans and aims to strengthen its position and expertise as a global engineering and construction powerhouse for high quality infrastructure development in Abu Dhabi serving the world.
The Shamal Development is part of the Khalifa Port located in Taweelah, Abu Dhabi, midway between Mina Zayed and Jebel Ali Port, which was built on a reclaimed artificial island reaching 4.5km offshore.
Commenting on the new project win, Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC, said: “The contract is part of our strategic plans to expand our operations in the UAE and beyond. We have strategic expansion plans for 2022 and the following years, and as a Group, we will be entering new markets and enhancing our presence in existing ones undertaking complex projects and sharing our expertise.
“As trusted partner and a national champion company, we will bring our global expertise in delivering the project as per schedule. The project will also create significant in-country value through our localized project execution, supporting the goals of the nation.”
Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “Khalifa Port, our flagship deepwater port, provides vital infrastructure for the global maritime industry. This new development will help us further augment our infrastructure, operational and cargo handling capabilities, supporting our growth and accelerating trade flows in the region. In turn, the expansion cements Khalifa Port’s position as a major global trade and logistics hub.”
The scope of work will include the dredging of 16.8 million cubic meter, 1.2 km quay wall and construction of approximately a 3.8 km long detached breakwater, as well as ground improvement works for 1 million square meter along with environmental monitoring and protection measures. The entire project is scheduled for completion in October 2023.
