Dubai: Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has announced the appointment of Navneet Dave as Regional Managing Director – Processing – GCC (excluding KSA). In his new role at Network, Navneet will be responsible for managing and growing new and existing Financial Institution and Fintech relationships and ensuring that Network’s product development roadmap meets the needs of the GCC markets.

Navneet brings over three decades of rich experience in retail banking with domain expertise in cards, payments, partnerships, unsecured loans, digital, sales and distribution. Most recently, he held the position of Senior Vice President, Market Development, MENA at Mastercard, where he was spearheading the development and execution of the MENA go-to-market sales strategy. Prior to Mastercard, Navneet led the Cards and Payment business for notable institutions including National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Mashreq, and Standard Chartered Bank - GCC as well as Indonesia.

Commenting on Navneet’s appointment, Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Network International, said, “Navneet brings with him a wealth of experience in retail banking and payments, which will enable us to continue strengthening our offering across the region and be of great value to our financial institution clients. We are delighted to welcome him on board. At a time when we are focused and committed to achieving our 2025 ambition to become the largest, fastest-growing and most innovative payments company in the Middle East and Africa, we are confident that Navneet’s expertise will help us prepare for our next phase of growth.”

Navneet Dave, Regional Managing Director– Processing for GCC (excluding KSA), Network International, added, “I am excited to join Network International and work with the team to enhance our value proposition and facilitate growth in the region. With its best-in-class services, Network is well placed to take advantage of the immense opportunities in digital payments, and I look forward to supporting them in this endeavor.”

About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.

