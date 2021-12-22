PHOTO
Doha, Qatar : On the occasion of Qatar National Day, Nasser Bin Khaled Service Centers, a subsidiary of NBK Holding and the authorized general distributor of Bosch in Qatar, provides the best car services and Bosch genuine parts at special prices.
The National Day offer allows customers to do the service of their cars of any brand at discounted prices on Bosch genuine parts.
Valid until 15 January 2022, customers can avail of the special offer and maintain their cars by highly trained and authorized technicians. The Bosch genuine parts include, but not limited to, windshield glass, air and AC filters, batteries and engine oil. Bosch service centers are equipped with the latest equipment and facilities from the leading brand to guarantee the highest standards of service for all cars.
Bosch service centre at the Industrial Area welcomes customers from Saturday through Wednesday from 7:30 am to 7:00 pm, and on Thursdays from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm.
Bosch provides customers with the best in class automotive technology and after-sales services. The partnership between the NBK group and Bosch goes back for more than 40 years. It ensured the provision of top-quality vehicles and customer service from the very beginning of their journey together. This unparalleled level of service was enhanced by the operation of three Bosch-certified car service centers in Doha.
