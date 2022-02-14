PHOTO
Riyadh, KSA: With plans to promote the adoption and integration of digital solutions across the Kingdom in line with the digital transformation objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, Najm for Insurance Services and Mobily have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during their participation at the LEAP global tech event. Hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and supported by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, this large-scale event serves as a global platform for sharing valuable knowledge and learning from some of the most brilliant experts in cutting-edge technologies that promise to redefine various aspects of living.
Highlighting the integral role of telecommunications and digital services in our modern world, Najm’s CIO Mr. Abdullah Al-Khalaf addressed how indispensable such solutions have become to ensuring the success of businesses as well as the comfort of individuals. He stated, “In line with Najm’s strategy BASE, this agreement serves to accelerate our progress on our digital transformation journey, thereby upgrading our digital solutions which now make up 95% of our services. Through this partnership, we aim to share knowledge and benefit from the advanced infrastructure of one of the most prominent telecommunications and digital service providers in the Kingdom, ensuring our business continuity for the long-term, enhancing our capabilities in cloud solutions as well as big data management, and boosting our capacity to adopt more automated services, while contributing to achieving full digital integration across sectors in the Kingdom.”
Senior Vice President - Business Sales at Mobily, Eng. Mohammad Alrehaili stated: “Mobily plays an instrumental and strategic role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s digital goals, particularly through its commitment to developing B2B services to provide the best possible customer experience. The insurance industry is one of the largest and most comprehensive sectors with a broad range of services. We are pleased to be the digital solutions provider of Najm, one of the main players in the Saudi insurance industry. Through this partnership, we will seek to leverage our advanced network to support Najm in providing a fast, secure, and quality service."
After launching several digital services such as its WhatsApp service, Najm has considerably extended its reach by activating its digital solutions in various regions around the Kingdom, whilst setting up the next phase of its plan to roll out a number of new services. Additionally, the company has recently earned the “Tier III Certification of Constructed Facility” from the leading global Uptime Institute, making it the first company of its kind to receive such a certification in the Kingdom and the GCC region.
