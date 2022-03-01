MTN Global Sourcing and Supply Chain successfully deploys Ericsson Customer Order Dashboard (ECOD) solution with positive results

This ECOD solution is the result of active collaboration between Ericsson and MTN Supply Chain

MTN Global Sourcing and Supply Chain (GSSC) has successfully deployed the Ericsson Customer Order Dashboard (ECOD) solution from Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC). The solution has yielded increased business efficiencies through end-to-end visibility of MTN’s orders and delivery process and providing a digitized supply chain system which is key to MTN’s digital transformation journey and rapid adoption of industry 4.0 practices.

ECOD is the result of active collaboration between Ericsson and MTN Supply Chain. It is a global application that has been tailored to suit the service provider’s specific requirements. Working together on the planning and designing phases, the custom-made tool is being enhanced further to add more features that improve user experience through regular feedback sharing during implementation.

With the implementation of the solution, near real-time visibility of orders statuses is now possible, in addition to monitoring estimated times of arrival (ETAs) and shippers’ information.

Dirk Karl, MTN Group Executive for Procurement & Supply Chain Management, says: “We are very pleased with the platform, and the commitment of Ericsson Supply Chain and information technology (IT) teams in working with us and accepting our ideas and contributions in developing the tool. The tool has provided end-to-end visibility for all MTN orders with Ericsson and shown that digitalization of supply chain is key. It has helped us manage delivery lead time, late delivery of materials, and provided relevant data when supply chain escalations arise.”

Nicolas Blixell, Vice President, Head of Global Customer Unit at Ericsson Middle East & Africa, says: “We are proud of our continued partnership with MTN. The successful adoption of the Ericsson Customer Order Dashboard solution by the MTN GSSC team is testimony to our commitment and promise on delivering customer excellence. Digital transformation ensures that MTN enjoys maximum value through deploying tools that aid system visualization and optimization and as a result, improved business efficiencies.“

Ericsson is committed to enabling business and consumers alike to grow in the context of Africa’s economy and landscape. Partners since 1994, the ECOD solution is an example of how Ericsson and MTN are #goodtogether in adoption of systems and solutions which optimize business processes and increase efficiencies.

