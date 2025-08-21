Launching Manual on PPP projects, management and execution.

Awareness and training workshops on partnership procedures, introducing the Manual’s key pillars and implementation mechanisms.

Younis Haji AlKhoori: Public-private partnerships are an effective mechanism for driving development and achieving the strategic objectives of the UAE.

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Finance is accelerating its efforts to strengthen public-private partnerships, turning them into a key driver for achieving sustainable development.

Over the past two years, the Ministry has established a robust system for such partnerships and developed a legislative framework that enables their effective implementation. These initiaitives have contributed not only to driving economic growth but also to attracting investment, and enhancing service quality.

Aligned with the UAE’s comprehensive vision, these measures are set to balance economic and social development while fostering greater private sector engagement. Through this approach, the Ministry seeks to amplify the state’s efforts in building a more sustainable and prosperous future.

Integration of knowledge and expertise

His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said, “Developing a robust PPP framework is a top priority for the Ministry of Finance, recognising its role as an effective instrument for sustainable development and a significant player in feuling the UAE’s economic and social advancement as well as in achieving the UAE’s strategic goals.

“Through these partnerships, we strive to make the most of available resources, strengthen government performance, and facilitate the exchange of financial, administrative, and technological expertise with the private sector.

We are committed to improving the community’s quality of life, reinforcing the resilience and sustainability of the national economy, and advancing the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the UAE Centennial 2071,” AlKhoori said.

Milestones

In 2023, the UAE enacted Federal Law No. (12) regulating PPP projects at the federal level. The law aims to encourage private sector participation in strategic and developmental initiatives, increase investment in projects with significant economic, social, and service value, and enable the federal government to deliver strategic projects with greater efficiency.

PPP Project Manual

Meanwhile, in June 2024, the Ministry of Finance released the Manual on PPP projects, management and execution, in a significant step strengthening governance frameworks. The manual outlines detailed procedures and policies for federal entities and private sector partners to follow at every stage of a project, from planning and design to execution and operational management.

Capacity-building programmes

To support effective implementation, the Ministry has conducted a series of workshops to familiarise federal entities and private sector stakeholders with PPP procedures and the manual’s key provisions.

In May 2025, it introduced a specialised PPP training programme designed to enhance the capabilities of federal entities and refine partnership mechanisms with the private sector.

Developed in collaboration with an APMG International-accredited training institute, the programme culminates in awarding the Certified PPP Professional (CP3P)–Foundation Level qualification, supported by leading international financial institutions.

Building on the success of the first phase of the programme, the Ministry is now set to launch the second phase to further strengthen national expertise in PPPs and ensure the long-term sustainability of this model in line with international best practice.