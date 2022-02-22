In total, 120 Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and RAM vehicle owners arrived at the circuit for a day of automotive action and entertainment, including a car show, drag races and test drives

Dubai, UAE – Mopar® Middle East hosted an exciting day of muscle car action and entertainment for Mopar® vehicle owners and automotive enthusiasts at the Dubai Autodrome yesterday. In total, 120 car owners and fans from the UAE’s Mopar®, Dodge and Jeep clubs, along with invited guests, friends and family arrived at the circuit for a day of action and entertainment.

Throughout the day, Mopar® owners put their cars to the test on the Dubai Autodrome’s drag strip in the ‘Off Your Marks’ challenge. Alongside the track, participants put their beloved performance machines on display for the ‘Best Modified’ car show. Prizes including merchandise and accessories were awarded to the winners across the various categories.

In addition, a range of powerful models from Dodge, Ram and Jeep were available for test drive experiences for all attendees, including the RAM 1500 Rebel, the Dodge Charger RT and All-New Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

Commenting at the event, Markus Leithe, Group Managing Director at Stellantis Middle East, said: “Mopar® is a brand synonymous with high performance vehicles with a heritage stretching back 70 years, and enjoys a passionate following of automotive enthusiasts and owners. It is always a pleasure to host these events for our Mopar® community here in the UAE, and see them come together with their impressive vehicles and celebrate what Mopar® is all about.”

The day included activities and competitions for all attendees away from the track as well. The Virtual Racing Experience let visitors of all ages put their racing skills to the test on the exciting racing simulators, as well as a ‘Spin n’ Win’ activation with all winners receiving Mopar gifts and merchandise.

Mopar® Heritage

In one of the world’s most famous partnerships between performance engineering and automotive production, the Mopar® brand (an abbreviation of the words "MOtor" and "PARts") has a rich history of supplying high-performance parts and accessories stretching back decades.

Mopar’s past tells an impressive story, starting life as a company producing automotive anti-freeze before growing into a performance parts, engines and accessories supplier in the 60s and 70s. As a brand, it became synonymous with racing machines such as dragsters, stock cars and sprint racers, and was involved in the production of classic muscle cars such as the Dodge Dart and Plymouth Barracuda HEMI. The brand’s involvement in motorsports continues to this day, sponsoring events such as the Mopar Mile-High NHRA Nationals held each July in Denver – the longest-running sponsorship in all of drag racing.

Throughout the 80s and 90s Mopar® continued to grow, expanding from just parts and service to include total customer care. The Mopar College Automotive Program (CAP) was established in the 90s and provided the basis for the programs which train staff and technicians across the globe today, including at the training center in Stellantis Middle East’s new regional distribution center in Dubai.

Looking to the future, Mopar® will continue to expand its global reach beyond the 150+ markets it currently serves. From offering convenient service at more than 1,750 Mopar® Express Lanes in over 20 countries around the world, to creating parts and accessories that help people design their perfect ride, Mopar® will continue to take Stellantis vehicle owners on the best customer journey for years to come.

It’s suite of customer solutions include the Mopar® Vehicle Protection plans which offer extended warranty, service and maintenance carried out by fully trained and certified technicians, thereby giving customers total peace-of-mind ownership.

-Ends-

About Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, the brand expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Press Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Reham Eldidi

Communications

Stellantis Middle East

reham.eldidi@stellantis.com

Ziad Ashkar

Account Manager

Gambit Communications

Ziad@gambit.ae

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022